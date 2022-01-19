  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi, Mumbai see dip in COVID-19 cases; Bengaluru, Kerala see rise in infections

    India on Wednesday reported 2.82 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 441 deaths. The country’s Omicron tally stands at 8,961.

    Delhi Mumbai see dip in COVID-19 cases; Bengaluru, Kerala see rise in infections-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 9:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In the wake of mounting concerns around Covid-19 cases, in some positive news, 50 per cent of the eligible teenagers have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted, “Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum.”

    Meanwhile, taking a look at the stats across the country, national capital Delhi reported a total of 13,785 new Covid-19 cases, 16,580 recoveries and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours. The active cases stand at 75,282, while the cumulative positivity rate 5.11 per cent, the health department data shows.

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the government will monitor the Covid-19 situation for three to four days to confirm the trend of positivity rate before reviewing the curbs in the national capital.

    Mumbai on Wednesday reported 6,032 new cases, a marginal decrease from Tuesday’s number — 6,149. The number of deaths however rose to 12 in past 24 hours from seven the day before. As many as 18,241 people recovered from the infection. Maharashtra reported 43,697 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that there has been a gradual decline in Covid-19 cases in areas under its administration. The BMC counsel, while referring to the situation prevailing in Mumbai and adjoining regions, said that the “situation is under control” and “there is no reason to panic.

    The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continued to sweep Kerala with the test positivity rate surging to 37.17 per cent on Wednesday. The state reported 34,199 new cases on Wednesday when 91,983 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The active caseload rose to 1.68 lakh.

    Karnataka on Wednesday registered 40,499 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths. The positivity rate in the state stood at 18.80 per cent. The capital Bengaluru alone recorded 24,135 fresh coronavirus infections along with five deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 2,67,650, of which Bengaluru accounts to over 1,84,000.

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a decision on relaxing Covid restrictions in the state would be taken after discussing the issue at a meeting with the experts. The meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 9:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP launches scathing attack against Punjab CM over ED raids on his nephew, What if Channi's premises were...-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP slams Punjab CM over ED raids on his nephew, ‘What if Channi’s premises were…’

    Security alert issued in Delhi after intelligence inputs of possible terror attack on Republic Day 2022-dnm

    Security alert issued in Delhi after intelligence inputs of possible terror attack on Republic Day 2022

    UP Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 403 seats in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 403 seats in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress not to announce CM face, to fight under collective leadership-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress not to announce CM face, to fight under collective leadership

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat excuses from contesting polls, focus on BJP forming govt-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat excuses from contesting polls, ‘focus on BJP forming govt’

    Recent Stories

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city RCB

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP launches scathing attack against Punjab CM over ED raids on his nephew, What if Channi's premises were...-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP slams Punjab CM over ED raids on his nephew, ‘What if Channi’s premises were…’

    Explained Why 5G Internet rollout in US is making airlines and FAA cancel flights

    Explained: Why 5G switch in US is making airlines feel turbulence

    Bizarre incident: Tihar jail inmate swallows mobile phone to avoid getting caught; removed after endoscopy-dnm

    Bizarre incident: Tihar jail inmate swallows mobile phone to avoid getting caught; removed after endoscopy

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi lashes out at Centre, terms ED raid 'a revenge' - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi lashes out at Centre, terms ED raid 'a revenge'

    Recent Videos

    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon