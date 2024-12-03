PM Modi shares inspiring message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon persons with disabilities to participate in building a developed India on International Day of Persons with Disabilities. He expressed pride in the achievements of Paralympic winners and praised the courage and confidence of persons with disabilities.

International Divyang Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an inspiring message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities. On this important day, celebrated on December 3rd, the PM called upon the differently-abled people of the country to participate fully in the building of a developed India. He said that when an athlete from my country comes to my house with a Paralympic medal on their chest, my heart swells with pride. PM Modi has given a big message to the differently-abled in an article written on his website.

Today is an important day, December 3rd. The whole world celebrates this day as International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Today is a special occasion to salute the courage, confidence, and achievements of persons with disabilities.

For India, this occasion is like a sacred day. Respect for persons with disabilities is inherent in India's ideology. We see a sense of respect for differently-abled companions in our scriptures and folk tales.

Today in India, our differently-abled people are becoming the energy of the country's honor and self-respect with this enthusiasm. This year this day is even more special. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India. The Constitution of India inspires us to work for equality and Antyodaya. With this inspiration from the Constitution, we have laid a strong foundation for the upliftment of persons with disabilities in the last 10 years. In these years, many policies have been made for persons with disabilities in the country, many decisions have been taken.

In 2014, the disabled were named Divyang

These decisions show that our government is all-encompassing, sensitive, and all-developmental. In this sequence, today has also become a day to reiterate our dedication towards our differently-abled brothers and sisters. Ever since I have been in public life, I have made efforts to make the lives of persons with disabilities easier on every occasion. After becoming the Prime Minister, I made this service a national resolution. After the formation of the government in 2014, we first decided to popularize the word 'Divyang' in place of the word 'disabled'.

This was not just a change of word, it also enhanced the dignity of persons with disabilities in society and gave great recognition to their contribution. This decision gave the message that the government wants an inclusive environment where physical challenges do not become a wall in front of any person and he gets the opportunity to build the nation with full respect according to his talent. Differently-abled brothers and sisters have blessed me for this decision on various occasions. This blessing became my biggest strength for the welfare of the disabled.

Accessible India Campaign is empowering the disabled

Every year we organize many programs across the country on the occasion of Divyang Day. I still remember, 9 years ago on this day we launched the Accessible India Campaign. I am very satisfied with the way this campaign has empowered persons with disabilities in 9 years. With the resolve of 140 crore countrymen, 'Accessible India' has not only removed many obstacles from the path of persons with disabilities but has also given them a life of respect and prosperity.

Due to the policies that existed during the previous governments... due to them, the disabled are left behind from government jobs and higher education opportunities. We changed those situations. The reservation system got a new look. In 10 years, the amount spent on the welfare of the disabled has also been tripled. These decisions created new avenues of opportunity and advancement for persons with disabilities. Today our differently-abled companions are making us proud by becoming dedicated companions in the construction of India.

Young disabled companions are doing big in the field of sports

I myself have felt how much potential there is in the young disabled companions of India. The respect that our players have brought to the country in the Paralympics is a symbol of this energy. We have connected differently-abled companions with skills so that this energy can become a helper in the progress of the nation. This training is not just a government program. These trainings have boosted the confidence of differently-abled companions. Gave them the self-power to find employment.

The basic principle of the government is that the life of my differently-abled brothers and sisters should be simple, comfortable, and self-respecting. We implemented the Persons with Disabilities Act with the same spirit. In this historic law, the category of Definition of Disability was also increased from 7 to 21. For the first time, our acid attack survivors were also included in it. Today this law is becoming a medium for the empowered life of persons with disabilities.

Changing the perception of society

These laws have changed the perception of society towards persons with disabilities. Today our differently-abled companions are also working with their full strength for the construction of a developed India. The philosophy of India teaches us that every person in society has a special talent. We just need to bring it to the fore. I have always believed in the amazing talent of my differently-abled companions. And I say with great pride that our differently-abled brothers and sisters have deepened this belief of mine in a decade. I am also proud to see how their achievements are shaping the resolutions of our society.

Today, when the players of my country come to my house wearing the Paralympic medal on their chest, my heart fills with pride. Every time I share inspiring stories of my differently-abled brothers and sisters with you in Mann Ki Baat, my heart fills with pride. Be it education, sports, or startups, they are all breaking barriers, reaching new heights, and becoming partners in the development of the country. I say with full confidence that in 2047, when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of independence, our differently-abled companions will be seen as an inspiration to the whole world. Today we have to be determined for this goal.

Come, let us all together create a society where no dream and goal is impossible. Only then will we be able to truly build an inclusive and developed India. And I definitely see a very big role of my differently-abled brothers and sisters in this. Once again, best wishes to all differently-abled companions on this day.

