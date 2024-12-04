Did Naga Chaitanya CHEAT on Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Sobhita Dhulipala before divorce? Check HERE

Naga Chaitanya is getting married to Sobhita Dhulipala today at Hyderabad after getting engaged in August. The impending wedding reignited rumors of alleged infidelity on Chay's end with Sobhita before his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Let's delve deeper into the story

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on 8th August 224 putting an end to the long standing rumor of them dating. They are about to get married today at Hyderabad, 4-months after their engagement. A section of netizens believe that Naga Chaitanya was involved with Sobhita even before Samantha formally announced the separation on social media

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya separated in October 2021 but neither disclosed the reason that led to the breakdown of their marriage. Reports suggested that shortly after his divorce, Chaitanya was spotted giving a home tour to Sobhita at Hyderabd. They were later spotted vacationing in London in 2023. A reddit user even claimed to have seen the duo in a high end cafe even before Samantha publicly announced her separation through Instagram. This lead to netizens accusing Chay of infidelity

Reddit discussions have added to the controversy, with one user stating they saw Chaitanya and Sobhita appearing close at a high-end café in Hyderabad before Samantha publicly acknowledged their separation. Another user noted that several Tollywood and Hyderabad community forums had earlier reported sightings of the two spending time together during Chaitanya's marriage, leading many to suspect infidelity

The rumors gained further traction when Samantha's stylist shared cryptic messages on Instagram Stories, seemingly aimed at Sobhita. The posts included comments about secrets and lies in relationships, suggesting they inevitably lead to exposure, along with congratulatory remarks hinting at the situation. Fans interpreted these posts as indirect accusations against Chaitanya and Sobhita. Though Samantha never opened up on these allegations

It was only during a Koffee With Karan episode did Samantha indirectly spoke about Chay. Karan Johar inquired if there were lingering hard feelings between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. Samantha candidly admitted that tensions were high, joking that sharp objects would need to be hidden if they were in the same room. She added that while things weren’t amicable at the moment, they might improve in the future

These series of pictures were posted by Samantha during the March of 2021 after which she dropped her 'Akkineni' surname from her IG profile. It was in October 2021, that she formally announced her separation

