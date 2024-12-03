Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde rushed to Thane hospital as health shows no improvement

First Published Dec 3, 2024, 2:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Tuesday (December 3) admitted to a hospital in Thane following a week-long battle with throat infection and fever, reports said. Doctors recommended a comprehensive health examination after his condition showed no significant improvement.

Upon exiting the hospital, Shinde assured reporters about his well-being, saying, "Badhiya hai [all good]." The Shiv Sena leader had travelled to his native village in Satara district last Friday, citing the need for rest after an intensive election campaign. However, his visit sparked speculation of dissatisfaction with the Mahayuti alliance over not being considered for another term as Chief Minister.

In response to the rumors, Shinde said that his retreat to his village was purely for recuperation. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan, who met Shinde on Monday, reiterated that there were no disagreements within the Mahayuti coalition.

"I came to meet Eknath Shinde, who has been unwell. We discussed preparations for the swearing-in ceremony on December 5. There is no displeasure or discord. We have a shared responsibility to work for the people of Maharashtra," Mahajan said.

Preparations for the grand swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government are underway at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event. While BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as a frontrunner for the Chief Minister's position, the alliance has not yet announced an official name.

The BJP legislature party is set to meet on December 4 to finalize the decision, marking a significant step in shaping the next phase of governance in Maharashtra.

