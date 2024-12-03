Sukhbir Badal fulfills Akal Takht's 'Tankhah' at Golden Temple with plaque around neck (WATCH)

As part of the penance, the leaders were instructed to perform 'sewa' (service) at various Sikh shrines. This included washing dishes and cleaning devotees' shoes at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib in Muktsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib, spending two days at each location.

Sukhbir Badal fulfills Akal Takht's 'Tankhah' at Golden Temple with plaque around neck (WATCH) AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was on Tuesday morning (December 3) seen fulfilling the religious punishment of 'tankhah' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Sitting in a wheelchair with a fractured leg, Badal held a spear in his hand and a plaque around his neck as he sat near the gate of the revered Sikh shrine.

On Monday, the 'tankhah,' a form of penance in Sikhism, was pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal authority for Sikhs. The punishment was directed at Badal and other SAD leaders for the "mistakes" committed during the Akali Dal government in Punjab between 2007 and 2017.

Akal Takht asks Sukhbir Badal to clean Golden Temple washrooms, kitchens; Here's why

As part of the penance, the leaders were instructed to perform 'sewa' (service) at various Sikh shrines. This included washing dishes and cleaning devotees' shoes at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib in Muktsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib, spending two days at each location.

Additionally, they were required to wear small boards publicly acknowledging their "misdeeds" during the service.

Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar of the Akal Takht, also revoked the title of 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' (Pride of the Community) previously bestowed on the late Parkash Singh Badal, the five-time Punjab Chief Minister and Sukhbir Badal's father, who passed away in April 2023.

Addressing the SAD's leadership, he directed the party's working committee to accept Sukhbir Badal's resignation as president and conduct elections for new office-bearers within six months. Sukhbir had tendered his resignation in November.

The religious punishment extended to other prominent SAD leaders, including former ministers and core committee members from the party's tenure between 2007 and 2017. Rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa was also subjected to the 'tankhah.'

Agartala: Police take action against 4 cops, 7 people arrested over breach of premises of Bangladesh mission

Both Sukhbir Badal and Dhindsa were required to sit outside the Golden Temple dressed as 'sewadars,' holding spears for an hour each over two days. Additionally, they performed tasks such as cleaning utensils, polishing shoes, and listening to 'kirtan' (devotional hymns).

Despite physical challenges—Badal's fractured leg and Dhindsa's age-related issues—the leaders complied with the directives.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru police arrest Gujarat based criminals for defrauding Meesho of Rs 5.5 crore vkp

Bengaluru police arrest Gujarat based criminals for defrauding Meesho of Rs 5.5 crore

Bengaluru: Outrage erupts over Panjurli god's portrayal with Minister Zameer Ahmed at Kannada Rajyotsava vkp

Bengaluru: Outrage erupts over Panjurli god's portrayal with Minister Zameer Ahmed at Kannada Rajyotsava

Agartala Police take action against 4 cops, 7 people arrested over breach of premises of Bangladesh mission snt

Agartala: Police take action against 4 cops, 7 people arrested over breach of premises of Bangladesh mission

SHOCKING! Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills live pig, eats raw meat on stage in Odisha (WATCH) dmn

SHOCKING! Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills live pig, eats raw meat on stage in Odisha (WATCH)

SHOCKING India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada snt

SHOCKING! India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada

Recent Stories

Crompton Greaves to Voltas: Top 10 stock market losers on December 3 ATG

Crompton Greaves to Voltas: Top 10 stock market losers on December 3

Dr. Devendra Chaukar: Redefining Excellence In Head And Neck Cancer Care With Advanced Treatment Modalities

Dr. Devendra Chaukar: Redefining Excellence In Head And Neck Cancer Care With Advanced Treatment Modalities

'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details ATG

Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history AJR

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon