Sukhbir Badal fulfills Akal Takht's 'Tankhah' at Golden Temple with plaque around neck (WATCH)

As part of the penance, the leaders were instructed to perform 'sewa' (service) at various Sikh shrines. This included washing dishes and cleaning devotees' shoes at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib in Muktsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib, spending two days at each location.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was on Tuesday morning (December 3) seen fulfilling the religious punishment of 'tankhah' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Sitting in a wheelchair with a fractured leg, Badal held a spear in his hand and a plaque around his neck as he sat near the gate of the revered Sikh shrine.

On Monday, the 'tankhah,' a form of penance in Sikhism, was pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal authority for Sikhs. The punishment was directed at Badal and other SAD leaders for the "mistakes" committed during the Akali Dal government in Punjab between 2007 and 2017.

Akal Takht asks Sukhbir Badal to clean Golden Temple washrooms, kitchens; Here's why

Additionally, they were required to wear small boards publicly acknowledging their "misdeeds" during the service.

Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar of the Akal Takht, also revoked the title of 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' (Pride of the Community) previously bestowed on the late Parkash Singh Badal, the five-time Punjab Chief Minister and Sukhbir Badal's father, who passed away in April 2023.

Addressing the SAD's leadership, he directed the party's working committee to accept Sukhbir Badal's resignation as president and conduct elections for new office-bearers within six months. Sukhbir had tendered his resignation in November.

The religious punishment extended to other prominent SAD leaders, including former ministers and core committee members from the party's tenure between 2007 and 2017. Rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa was also subjected to the 'tankhah.'

Both Sukhbir Badal and Dhindsa were required to sit outside the Golden Temple dressed as 'sewadars,' holding spears for an hour each over two days. Additionally, they performed tasks such as cleaning utensils, polishing shoes, and listening to 'kirtan' (devotional hymns).

Despite physical challenges—Badal's fractured leg and Dhindsa's age-related issues—the leaders complied with the directives.

