iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Which flagship smartphone wins?

The iQOO 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro, both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, go head-to-head. This comparison covers display, performance, camera, battery, and price differences to help you choose the right flagship.

iQOO launched a new premium smartphone dubbed as the iQOO 13 in India. This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip (SoC), which makes it the second smartphone in the country to arrive with Qualcomm's newest flagship chipset. Realme GT 7 Pro is the first smartphone to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in India.

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Display A 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz is included with the iQOO 13. In contrast, the Realme GT 7 Pro has a slightly smaller 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. A glass back is included with both devices. ALSO READ | iQOO 13 is here! 5 things you should know about it before buying it iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Processor The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor powers both smartphones, the iQOO 13 and the Realme GT 7 Pro. They provide up to 512GB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM.

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Software Regarding software, the Realme GT 7 Pro runs Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15, whereas the iQOO 13 runs Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15. Also Read | OnePlus 12R to Google Pixel 8a: 5 flagship smartphones under Rs 40,000 you can buy iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Camera



Regarding the cameras, the iQOO 13 has a 50MP telephoto lens, a 50MP main sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It sports a 32MP camera on the front. In contrast, the Realme GT 7 Pro has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP main lens, and a 50MP periscope portrait lens. It includes a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Battery Regarding the battery, the Realme GT 7 Pro has a 5,800mAh capacity that supports 120W ultra charge technology. Conversely, the iQOO 13 is powered by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 120W rapid charging. Also Read | 5 best 8GB RAM smartphones for seamless multitasking you can buy right now

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Price and colours The iQOO 13 is available in Legend and Nardo Grey color options, while the Realme GT 7 Pro is available in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey color options.



The iQOO 13's 12+256GB and 16+512GB models are priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. However, the Realme GT 7 Pro's 12+256GB and 16+512GB models are priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 65,999, respectively.

Latest Videos