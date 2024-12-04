Do men find female genitalia attractive? Here’s what the research says

A groundbreaking research has revealed men’s perceptions of female genitals- while most men hold favorable views, their perceptions vary widely, with a significant minority expressing negative attitudes that could have lasting implications for their partners.

How men perceive female genitals? A groundbreaking research published in the International Journal of Sexual Health reveal that while most men hold favorable views, their perceptions vary widely, with a significant minority expressing negative attitudes that could have lasting implications for their partners.

Previous studies have established that women’s perceptions of their own genitals are heavily shaped by societal pressures, including unrealistic standards propagated by media and pornography. A negative self-image in this regard has been linked to diminished sexual satisfaction, compromised sexual health, and even consideration of cosmetic surgery.

“We had done qualitative research with women about their genital self-image that found that even casual negative remarks from male partners could have a big impact on women,” explained study author E. Sandra Byers, professor emerita at the University of New Brunswick. “Hence, the need to investigate men’s attitudes towards female genitals as well as the link between those attitudes and genital feedback to partners.”

The researchers enlisted 212 self-identified heterosexual men, aged 19 to 77, primarily from the United States. Through an anonymous online survey, participants disclosed their attitudes and experiences related to female genitals. The results were enlightening.

Most participants expressed moderately positive views, resonating with statements like “Women’s genitals are beautiful” and “Women should feel proud of their genitals.” However, this positivity wasn’t universal—about one-fifth of the respondents held negative views, reflecting a persistent undercurrent of societal biases.

The study uncovered intriguing connection between men’s perceptions and their behavior in relationships. Men with positive views were more likely to offer affirming verbal feedback, bolstering their partners’ confidence and intimacy. In contrast, those with negative attitudes occasionally provided critical feedback, though this was relatively rare.

Interestingly, men with favorable perceptions reported a higher number of lifetime female sexual partners but showed no significant differences in specific sexual behaviors, such as oral sex. They also underestimated women’s satisfaction with their genitals, guessing that only 62% of women were content, while previous studies place this figure at 82%.

When assessing 23 characteristics of female genitals, men prioritized functional and sensory aspects—such as physical pleasure, smell, and lubrication—over appearance. “Men did not identify any of 23 aspects of female genitals, including appearance, as particularly important to them,” Byers noted, countering societal narratives that elevate aesthetics over functionality.

This contrasts sharply with media portrayals that push “idealized” appearances, offering reassurance to women who may feel insecure about their anatomy.

The study aligns with earlier research, such as a 2015 investigation involving 1,847 men, which found minimal preferences for specific vulvar characteristics. Over half of the participants expressed no preference for labial size, and a majority reported that appearance didn’t affect their sexual pleasure.

“This is part of a program of research on women’s genital self-image; a number of our findings have already been published,” Byers shared. “We are in the process of writing up some findings regarding men’s genital self-image.”

The study, titled “Men’s Perceptions of Female Genitals,” was authored by E. Sandra Byers and Miranda C. Fudge.

