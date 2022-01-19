If Omicron replaces Delta, Covid-19 may become endemic by March 11: ICMR expert suggests

Samiran Panda of ICMR said that if Omicron replaces Delta, it will become endemic. If no new variant emerges, Covid may become endemic.

Samiran Panda, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Epidemiological Department, said Covid would become endemic by March 11.

According to the media reports, Panda said that if we remain vigilant and no new variant emerges by March 11, Covid will be endemic. He also added if Omicron replaces Delta and no new variant catches up, Covid might become endemic.

The mathematical projection indicates that the Omicron wave would last three months starting December 11.

Panda said, as of March 11, there would be some relief. We have to wait and watch for another two weeks to see if Delhi and Mumbai have reached their peak of Covid cases and if the worst is over. We cannot confirm that right now, even though cases are few and positive. He also added Delhi and Mumbai have a nearly 80:20 ratio for both the Omicron and Delta variants of coronavirus.

Many states are in various phases of the pandemic, and the ICMR has also changed its testing technique due to the epidemiological variations in the virus and as the pandemic changes its approach.

Panda further said they never asked any state to lower the testing; instead, they have urged them to have more directed and purposive testing. The pandemic has modified its character, due to which the management and testing techniques will change. The availability of the guidelines in own languages on home testing would send the right message.

Also, Panda said it is a dynamic phenomenon speaking on genomic sequencing. However, the genomic sequencing on a dead body to understand if the patient had Omicron is simplistic. Numerous patients die of underlying conditions. Indeed the study of the infections in the hospitals is on to understand the severity.

