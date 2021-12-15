  • Facebook
    India approves $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor, display manufacturers

    According to a government source, Tower Semiconductor of Israel, Apple's contract maker Foxconn, and a Singapore-based consortium have all expressed interest in establishing semiconductor production plants in India.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 6:37 PM IST
    India's technology minister said on Wednesday that the country had authorised a $10 billion incentive scheme to recruit semiconductor fabricators and display makers as part of its attempts to establish itself as a worldwide electronics production powerhouse. According to a government source, Tower Semiconductor of Israel, Apple's contract maker Foxconn, and a Singapore-based consortium have all expressed interest in establishing semiconductor production plants in India.

    According to the source, Vedanta Group was also interested in establishing a display fabrication unit in India. According to technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, New Delhi has authorised a design linked incentive (DLI) scheme to assist 100 domestic enterprises in semiconductor design for integrated circuits and chipsets.

    According to Vaishnaw, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a historic move that would aid in developing the country's whole semiconductor ecosystem, from the design of semiconductor chips through their manufacture, packing, and testing.

    India, the world's second-largest smartphone manufacturer, unveiled the proposal when automakers and technology firms dealt with a global chip scarcity. According to Reuters, Tata Group, one of India's largest conglomerates, is also getting into the sector and negotiating with three states about investing up to $300 million to build up a semiconductor assembly and testing operation.

    Meanwhile, Indian automakers have been facing the shortage for quite some time and it has deeply affected the production. Maruti Suzuki India's monthly output plummeted by 60% in September, 40% in October, and 15% in November. Maruti Suzuki automobiles have a long waiting list due to a shortage of semiconductors, and the Indo-Japanese carmaker has around 250,000 orders to process. The wait time for petrol models is 9-12 weeks, while the wait time for CNG vehicles is 17-1 weeks.

