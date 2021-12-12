Maruti gets 15000 bookings for 2022 Celerio in a month, chip shortage causing delivery delays

Currently, the waiting period for the new 2022 Maruti Celerio variant is reported to be up to 12 weeks (approximately 3 months).

In the second week of November 2021, Maruti Suzuki India launched the second generation Celerio hatchback. Within a month of its arrival, the model reportedly received over 15,000 bookings. The older model also received bookings of 5,000 to 6,000 units per month. Currently, the waiting period for the new 2022 Maruti Celerio variant is reported to be up to 12 weeks (approximately 3 months).

The global shortage of semiconductor chips and electronic components is the reason behind the high wait. Maruti Suzuki India's monthly production fell by 60 per cent in September, 40 per cent in October and 15 per cent in November. Due to the lack of semiconductors, Maruti Suzuki cars have a long waiting time and the Indo-Japanese automaker has about 250,000 orders to process. The waiting period for petrol models is 9-12 weeks while for CNG models it is 17-1 weeks.

The new 2021 Maruti Celerio comes in four trims (LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi +) and seven variants (4 manual, 3 AMT). The LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi + manual variants are priced at Rs 4.99 lakh, Rs 5.63 lakh, Rs 5.94 lakh and Rs 6.44 lakh respectively. The VXi, ZXi and ZXi + AMT variants are priced at Rs 6.13 lakh, Rs 6.44 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh respectively. All of the above prices are ex-showroom.

The new generation Celerio has arrived with a huge overhaul of the look. The new Celerio is built on Maruti's fifth-generation HeartTech platform. Another attraction is the 3D organic skylighted design. The new Celerio has a circular themed design instead of flat panels. The circular theme can be found everywhere, such as the headlamp, grille and tail lamp. That means the vehicle has a sporty look, with a preference for rolls.

Features include oval headlamps and a black sporty grille with a chrome line. The fog lamps are on a black console. The new features include muscular wheel arches, a drop lamp tail lamp, a grille with a honeycomb design, a chromium line connecting the two headlights, a redesigned headlamp cluster, a foglamp with cladding and sharp edges. There have been other changes from the previous model, including the bonnet.

The design of the sides is also very innovative. Another major innovation is the 15-inch sized alloy wheel in black finish. Side change is a rearview mirror with indicator and B-pillar with black finish. The back has also undergone a lot of changes. The taillamp is in a new design. The hatchback has a special rearview camera. But the hatchback door handle is similar to the previous model.

The black and white interior is completely redesigned. Many features of the premium hatchback Ignis also make the new Celerio premium. The dashboard is in a new design. Maruti's Smartplay Studio infotainment system is available in a higher variant. The new Celerio also features an analogue and digital combination meter console, driver seat height adjustment and multi-function steering wheel. USB in the lower variant. Features include a supported music system.

Maruti Suzuki has introduced more than a dozen safety features in the new Celerio to ensure better safety. Dual Airbag, Hill Hold Assist, ABS Features such as EBD, brake assist, speed alert system, rear parking sensor, speed-sensitive door lock, pre-tensioner and force limiter and child safety lock will ensure safety. The front power window switches are on the centre console. The rear power window switches are located between the front seats. The gear knob of the AMT model is different. The new Celerio comes with a rear row and excellent leg-head room. The rear seat can be split into 60 and 40 proportions so there is no reduction in luggage space.

The new Celerio is larger in size than the current model. 3695 mm. Length 1655 mm. The width is 1555 mm. 2435 mm with height. The new model has a wheelbase. Ground clearance is 170mm. The Celerio also features the best boot space in the 313-litre segment. Called the K10C, the engine is the second dual jet engine to be sold in India after the 1.2 dual jet that powers the Baleno and Swift. The Celerio comes with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. But this 1.0 dual jet engine does not use direct injection or turbocharging. However, the engine managed to achieve a record mileage of 26.68kpl in the ARAI mileage testing.