Haryana govt shuts schools up to Class 5 amid alarming pollution levels

In response to deteriorating air quality levels in Delhi and surrounding regions, the Haryana government on Saturday (November 16) announced the temporary closure of all schools for students up to Class 5. The decision applies to both government and private schools in the state.

The Directorate of School Education issued a directive to all District Deputy Commissioners, urging them to take necessary measures to ensure the continuity of education through online classes.

"In light of the severe AQI levels, Deputy Commissioners are instructed to assess the situation based on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and, if necessary, discontinue physical classes for students up to Class 5," the letter stated.

The directive highlighted the need for separate assessments for rural and urban areas within each district to address local pollution levels effectively.

This move follows Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's announcement to shut down all primary schools and shift to online classes as the air quality in the capital plunged to hazardous levels. The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi had earlier directed government, private, and municipal schools to suspend in-person classes for younger students until further notice.

The air quality crisis has escalated health concerns, particularly for vulnerable groups like children. The temporary closure of schools reflects the growing urgency among authorities to mitigate the impact of the ongoing environmental crisis.

