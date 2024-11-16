Haryana govt shuts schools up to Class 5 amid alarming pollution levels

The Directorate of School Education issued a directive to all District Deputy Commissioners, urging them to take necessary measures to ensure the continuity of education through online classes.

Haryana government shuts schools up to Class 5 amid alarming pollution levels AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 4:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

In response to deteriorating air quality levels in Delhi and surrounding regions, the Haryana government on Saturday (November 16) announced the temporary closure of all schools for students up to Class 5. The decision applies to both government and private schools in the state.

The Directorate of School Education issued a directive to all District Deputy Commissioners, urging them to take necessary measures to ensure the continuity of education through online classes.

Woman's body found in suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow highway; police launch probe (WATCH)

"In light of the severe AQI levels, Deputy Commissioners are instructed to assess the situation based on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and, if necessary, discontinue physical classes for students up to Class 5," the letter stated.

The directive highlighted the need for separate assessments for rural and urban areas within each district to address local pollution levels effectively.

This move follows Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's announcement to shut down all primary schools and shift to online classes as the air quality in the capital plunged to hazardous levels. The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi had earlier directed government, private, and municipal schools to suspend in-person classes for younger students until further notice.

Maharashtra Election 2024: Pawan Kalyan's apology for Marathi speech mistakes wins hearts; WATCH viral video

The air quality crisis has escalated health concerns, particularly for vulnerable groups like children. The temporary closure of schools reflects the growing urgency among authorities to mitigate the impact of the ongoing environmental crisis.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action snt

Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action

Woman body found in suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow highway; police launch probe AJR

Woman's body found in suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow highway; police launch probe (WATCH)

Maharashtra Election 2024: Pawan Kalyan's apology for Marathi speech mistakes wins hearts; WATCH viral video snt

Maharashtra Election 2024: Pawan Kalyan's apology for Marathi speech mistakes wins hearts; WATCH viral video

Bengaluru to benefit from 281km circular railway project, says Union Minister V Somanna vkp

Bengaluru to benefit from 281km circular railway project, says Union Minister V Somanna

Jhansi hospital tragedy sparks 'chuna' row: UP DyCM demands action against those behind VIP welcome (WATCH) snt

Jhansi hospital tragedy sparks 'chuna' row: UP DyCM orders action against those behind VIP welcome (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action snt

Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action

Shah Rukh Khan's 7 success mantras: Motivational quotes to inspire you vkp

Shah Rukh Khan's 7 success mantras: Motivational quotes to inspire you

Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumors spark buzz: Is she really getting married? find out NTI

Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumors spark buzz: Is she really getting married? find out

Foods to avoid with Radish: A health guide for better digestion vkp

Foods to avoid with Radish: A health guide for better digestion

Foods to avoid with Radish: A health guide for better digestion vkp

Foods to avoid with Radish: A health guide for better digestion

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon