Hyundai India expresses 'deep regret' for Pakistan distributor's 'inappropriate' Kashmir post

Hyundai Motors India, which has been facing the heat on social media, over a post that endorsed Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir has put out a new statement in which the car maker has expressed deep regret for any offence caused to customers in India.

The statement mention that Hyundai Motor Company, as a business policy, does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region and thus the Kashmir-related post from the account of the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan was in violation of that policy.

Strongly rejecting the Pakistan-based distributor's "unauthorized non-business related social media activity, Hyundai said that the errant distributor had been made acutely aware of the inappropriateness of their action.

The company further said that it had put in place processes to prevent any re-occurrence of such posts in the future and informed that the offensive post had been taken down. While deeply regretting the unofficial social media activity, Hyundai Motors said that it had been investing in India for many decades and that it remains strongly committed to its Indian customers.

Hyundai Motors India's latest apology comes days after an earlier short statement neither expressed regret nor apologised for the offensive statement made on brand profile on social media.

The advertisement, which showed the company endorsing Pakistan's annual anti-India propaganda called the Kashmir solidarity day, received massive backlash with users urging others to boycott Hyundai in the country. Even political leaders cried foul over the social media post and criticised the initial response offered by Hyundai India with regard to the controversy.