    From KFC to Pizza Hut and Amazon: Global brands who earned social media's wrath

    First Published Feb 8, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
    The backlash from social media users has prompted some brands to pull out ad campaigns. Let's take a look at some of them

    Image: Politically-incorrect social media ad campaigns by Pakistan-based outlets of KFC and Pizza Hut and a Hyundai Motors dealership.

    Image: Politically-incorrect social media ad campaigns by Pakistan-based outlets of KFC and Pizza Hut and a Hyundai Motors dealership.

    Social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, are today a powerful tool either to construct a brand image or destroy the market competition. Sometimes political comments or advertising messages based on religion, caste, creed or region do not land well on social media and end up stoking a controversy. Many times, the backlash from social media users has prompted brands to pull out their advertisement campaigns. 

    Currently, Pakistan-based outlets of KFC and Pizza Hut and a Hyundai Motors dealership have irked Indians over their social media endorsement of Pakistani propaganda related to Kashmir. Let us take a look at some of the other brands that have faced the ire of online users.

    Also Read: On Kashmir post row, Hyundai Motors India gives new clarification

    Image: Tanishq Jewellers advertisement screenshot

    Image: Tanishq Jewellers advertisement screenshot

    Tanishq Jewellers 

    In October 2020, a Tanishq ad that showed a pregnant Hindu woman escorted by her Muslim mother-in-law to her bridal shower ceremony was not well received by the netizens. It faced so much online backlash that the company had to withdraw its commercial. 

    The online users had accused that the ad was meant to promote “love jihad”. For days, the hashtag #BoycottTanishq was trending. 

    “The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness,” Tanishq, a Tata product in its statement had said. 

    Image: Fabindia advertisement screenshot

    Image: Fabindia advertisement screenshot

    Fabindia 

    In October 2021, ethnic wear brand Fabindia had to pull down its promotional ad after it faced flak on social media. Users accused the brand of 'demeaning' the Hindu festival of Diwali. In the ad, an Urdu word was featured 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' (celebration of tradition). 

    The company was branded as anti-Hindu and accused of hurting Hindu sentiments by linking its festivals with the Muslim views. The company had to come up with a clarification, which said that its current range of products -- under the name Jashn-e-Riwaaz -- were a celebration of Indian traditions. The company further said that the advertisement was not for the Deepavali collection of products which was separately named as 'Jhilmil si Diwali'. The hashtag, boycottFabIndia, was also trending on social media then. 

    Image: Surf Excel advertisement screenshot

    Image: Surf Excel advertisement screenshot

    Surf Excel

    In 2019, the detergent making company, Surf Excel ad that displayed Hindu-Muslim unity during the Holi festival, also drew the ire of the public on social platforms. The combined tagline of the ad “Daag Acche Hai” and “Rang Laaye Sang” did not go well with the right-wing groups. The company said it was meant to show the love between two communities. 

    Image: Amazon poster screenshot

    Image: Amazon poster screenshot

    Amazon

    In March 2021, Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video streaming service apologised to its audience after some of the scenes in its 'Tandav' series were found to be objectionable for Hindu religious beliefs.

    FIRs were filled at different police stations in states like Uttar Pradesh. It was alleged that Hindu gods and goddesses were depicted in a derogatory manner in the drama series. 

    Image: Dabur advertisement screenshot

    Image: Dabur advertisement screenshot

    Dabur 

    In October 2021, the company was forced to apologise for hurting Hindu sentiments after the Dabur-owned beauty brand Fem launched an advertisement, featuring a same sex couple for Karwa Chauth festival. The festival is about married Hindu women who fast for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. 

    Dabur had to pull down its ad. 

    Image: Mankind Pharma advertisement screenshot

    Image: Mankind Pharma advertisement screenshot

    Mankind Pharma 

    In 2018, condom maker Mankind Pharmaceuticals landed in controversy after its hoardings campaign to mark Navratri festivities showing former porn star Sunny Leone with the phrase 'This Navratri, play but with love…' drew online criticism from the public. 

    The hoardings campaign had come up in parts of Gujarat. The company had to withdraw the campaign and apologise.

    Image: CEAT Tyres advertisement screenshot

    Image: CEAT Tyres advertisement screenshot

    CEAT Tyres

    In 2021, an Aamir Khan-starred advertisement for the CEAT tires had sparked lots of debate in digital space after the actor requested the audience not to burst firecrackers on the streets. 

