CBSE, ICSE Term 1 2022: SC quashes petition seeking hybrid mode; exams to be held with stricter precautions

The Supreme Court dismissed a writ petition on Thursday brought by a group of six students requesting that both the CBSE and the CISCE boards take class 10 and 12 examinations in hybrid mode. It further said that the tests would be held as scheduled and that COVID protocols would be observed. The case was being heard by a two-judge panel consisting of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravi Kumar. It was discovered that this request was made at the eleventh hour and hence could not be considered at this time.



While presenting his reasons, the Solicitor General stated that all safeguards had been taken for the Board exams this time. Furthermore, the number of exam centres has doubled, and there will be 12 pupils in one classroom to preserve social distance. Previously, the petition was set to be heard on November 15, 2021. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Bench postponed the hearing until today. It was said that the topic would be heard with another case today.

The petition sought the revocation of two circulars issued by both bodies. These are the circulars from CBSE dated October 14, 2021 and CISCE dated October 22, 2021. Both of these announcements feature Term 1 test schedules and say that they would be held offline. The petitioners claimed that doing Term 1 examinations offline is a bad idea since it increases the risk of COVID-19 infection spreading. They support their claims by stating that this age group is more sensitive to infection since they are not immunised.