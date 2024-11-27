Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai braces for two-day power cuts amid heavy rains

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days. Tuesday's rains were heavy in some areas, causing traffic snarls on major roads like the OMR Road. Air travel was also affected, with seven flights delayed.

Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai braces for two-day power cuts amid heavy rains AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 11:32 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

Parts of Chennai are set to experience five-hour power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday, November 27 and 28, due to maintenance work, as the city grapples with disruptions caused by heavy rains. The rains are the result of a deep depression that could intensify into a cyclonic storm named Cyclone 'Fengal,' according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The planned power outages will take place between 9 am and 2 pm, with electricity being restored earlier if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule.

DA hike for West Bengal employees: CM Mamata Banerjee FINALLY breaks silence

On Wednesday, areas such as North Terminal Road, TH Road Part, Thideer Nagar, Cheriyan Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Butchammal Street, Balakrishnan Street, and Fishing Harbour will face disruptions. Other affected zones include Dhanapal Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, AE Koil Street, Balaji Garden, Bye Pass Road, and Shanthi Colony, among others.

On Thursday, parts of MRC Nagar, Foreshore Estate, Gandhi Nagar, RK Nagar, Kamaraja Salai, Kasthuri Avenue, and Shanmugapuram will experience power cuts. Additional areas include Santhome High Road, South Canal Bank Road, and Raja Muthaiah Puram, as per reports.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days. Tuesday's rains were heavy in some areas, causing traffic snarls on major roads like the OMR Road. Air travel was also affected, with seven flights delayed.

In preparation for the possible cyclone, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting. He directed the deployment of 17 disaster response teams across Chennai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur districts.

Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in state; yellow alert sounded in 3 districts

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state teams are already on alert to handle emergencies in areas expected to receive heavy rainfall.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic vkp

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

'Will have you raided by ED': Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team purchase bid (WATCH) shk

'Will have you raided by ED: Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team buy bid |WATCH

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala anr

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala

Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies AJR

'Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies

Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in state; yellow alert sounded in 3 districts on november 27 2024 anr

Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in state; yellow alert sounded in 3 districts

Recent Stories

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos ATG

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos | PICTURES

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic vkp

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

'Will have you raided by ED': Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team purchase bid (WATCH) shk

'Will have you raided by ED: Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team buy bid |WATCH

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala anr

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala

Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies AJR

'Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon