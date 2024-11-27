Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai braces for two-day power cuts amid heavy rains

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days. Tuesday's rains were heavy in some areas, causing traffic snarls on major roads like the OMR Road. Air travel was also affected, with seven flights delayed.

Parts of Chennai are set to experience five-hour power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday, November 27 and 28, due to maintenance work, as the city grapples with disruptions caused by heavy rains. The rains are the result of a deep depression that could intensify into a cyclonic storm named Cyclone 'Fengal,' according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The planned power outages will take place between 9 am and 2 pm, with electricity being restored earlier if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule.

On Wednesday, areas such as North Terminal Road, TH Road Part, Thideer Nagar, Cheriyan Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Butchammal Street, Balakrishnan Street, and Fishing Harbour will face disruptions. Other affected zones include Dhanapal Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, AE Koil Street, Balaji Garden, Bye Pass Road, and Shanthi Colony, among others.

On Thursday, parts of MRC Nagar, Foreshore Estate, Gandhi Nagar, RK Nagar, Kamaraja Salai, Kasthuri Avenue, and Shanmugapuram will experience power cuts. Additional areas include Santhome High Road, South Canal Bank Road, and Raja Muthaiah Puram, as per reports.

In preparation for the possible cyclone, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting. He directed the deployment of 17 disaster response teams across Chennai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur districts.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state teams are already on alert to handle emergencies in areas expected to receive heavy rainfall.

