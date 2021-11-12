  • Facebook
    CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam: How will those unable to attend Term 1 tests score marks? Details here

    Term-1 board examination will not be conducted for the students who are appearing in international and national sports events and international Olympiads.

    New Delhi, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 12:17 PM IST
    The Central Board of Secondary Education first term exams for Class 10 and 12 will begin in November. This time, the exam will be in offline mode. Various updates are being issued by the Board regarding the examination. For the students of Class 10-12, the board has said that the term-1 board examination will not be conducted for the students who are appearing in international and national sports events and international Olympiads. The results for such students will be done on the basis of Term-2 examinations. For more details, students can visit the official website -- cbse.gov.in -- and see the notification.

    According to the notification, national/international sporting events should be recognized by the Sports Authority of India. The school will have to give written information to the CBSE by November 25 for students to be exempted from the Term 1 examination. No special test will be conducted for the Term 1 examination. If the dates of sporting events coincide with the Board examinations, their final results for this academic year will be based on the marks secured in the Term 2 examinations. Participants in the International Olympiad must be recognized by the Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education.

    The CBSE had decided to hold the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations in two terms after the board examinations had to be cancelled last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Each examination during CBSE Term 1 will last 90 minutes. Keeping in mind the cold weather in north India, the exam will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am as usual. Instead of 15 minutes earlier, the CBSE has announced that 20 minutes would be given to students to read the question paper before the exam. The CBSE Term 2 examination will take place in March and April 2022. 

