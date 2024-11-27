'Stop atrocities on Hindus': Pawan Kalyan appeals after monk Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest in Bangladesh

On November 25, Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Charged with sedition, a Chittagong court later denied him bail, intensifying tensions.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday (November 27) strongly condemned the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk, by Bangladeshi authorities. Kalyan joined a growing chorus of voices expressing concern over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, urging global and regional action.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kalyan appealed to the United Nations to intervene and called on Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus to take immediate steps to safeguard the Hindu minority.

"Let us all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladesh police," Kalyan wrote. He highlighted the historical sacrifices made by India during Bangladesh's liberation war in 1971, reminding the leadership of India's pivotal role.

"Indian soldiers shed their blood, our resources were spent, and countless lives were lost for Bangladesh’s formation," Kalyan said. He expressed deep concern over what he termed as "atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh," urging Yunus to put an end to such incidents.

The detention has drawn criticism from prominent figures across India. Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar also spoke out, describing the arrest as unjust.

"It is unbecoming of a Prime Minister of a neighbouring country to arrest a spiritual leader. He is not taking weapons, he is not taking guns. He is just standing up for the rights of minorities and wants the government to hear the atrocities that are happening to them," said Sri Sri Ravishankar.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed "deep concern" over the detention and denial of bail to Das. The ministry also noted a troubling increase in attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, including vandalism, looting, and desecration of temples.

