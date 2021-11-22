  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra Pradesh withdraws 3-capital legislation, to have one capital, announces CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

    The YSRC government proposed establishing three capitals for the State: the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, the judicial capital in Kurnool, and the legislative capital in Amaravati.

    Andhra Pradesh withdraws 3 capital legislation to have one capital CM Jagan Mohan Reddy gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Andhra Pradesh, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 1:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Andhra Pradesh administration has decided to remove the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, designed to create three capitals for the State. The State Cabinet, which convened here in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, made this decision. The controversial plan to establish executive, legislative, and judicial capitals in three cities, depriving Amaravati of its unique capital designation, has been challenged in court. On Monday, the administration filed its repeal decision with the High Court.

    The AP High Court, which is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and the AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bills, 2020, was apprised of the same by Advocate General S Sriram.

    The YSRC government proposed establishing three capitals for the State: the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, the judicial capital in Kurnool, and the legislative capital in Amaravati. Opposition parties and farmers from the Amaravati region who donated their lands for the capital were all against it. Farmers from the Amaravati region filed a slew of petitions, and the High Court is currently hearing the matter regularly. After the Cabinet meeting, civil supply minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) announced that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stands by his decision.

    Also Read | 'Never faced such humiliation': Chandrababu Naidu breaks down, vows not to step in Assembly until he wins poll

    In addition, Amaravati farmers are organising a demonstration titled 'Nyayastahanam to Devasthanam' (High Court to Temple) from Amaravati to Tirumala to make Amaravati the only capital of the State. Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the then-governor of Andhra Pradesh, signed two bills last year: the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020, which called for the establishment of executive, legislative, and judicial capitals in Vishakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Very much in the country but hiding, not absconding: Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh tells SC-dnm

    Very much in the country but hiding, not absconding: Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh tells SC

    Samyukta Kisan Morcha to organise Mahapanchayat in Lucknow discuss MSP demand expulsion Ajay Mishra gcw

    Samyukta Kisan Morcha to organise Mahapanchayat in Lucknow; to discuss MSP, demand expulsion of Ajay Mishra

    President to honour Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman with Vir Chakra today

    Group Captain Abhinanadan Varthaman receives Vir Chakra, other officers conferred gallantry awards

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to convene meeting to examine pollution reduction measures gcw

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to convene high-level meeting to examine pollution-reduction measures

    UP Elections 2022: Committed to building new India, CM Yogi Adityanath captions picture with PM Modi-dnm

    UP Elections 2022: ‘Committed to building new India’, CM Yogi Adityanath captions picture with PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Very much in the country but hiding, not absconding: Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh tells SC-dnm

    Very much in the country but hiding, not absconding: Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh tells SC

    Grenade blast near Army camp in Punjab's Pathankot, FIR registered against bike-borne suspect-dnm

    Grenade blast near Army camp in Punjab’s Pathankot, FIR registered against bike-borne suspect

    Samyukta Kisan Morcha to organise Mahapanchayat in Lucknow discuss MSP demand expulsion Ajay Mishra gcw

    Samyukta Kisan Morcha to organise Mahapanchayat in Lucknow; to discuss MSP, demand expulsion of Ajay Mishra

    Taliban releases new religious guidelines asks TV channels to stop shows featuring women actors gcw

    Taliban releases new religious guidelines, asks TV channels to stop shows featuring women actors

    Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are hopeful to win

    Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are hopeful to win

    Recent Videos

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches react post BFC's 4-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches react post BFC's 4-2 win over NEUFC

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 2): Bengaluru FC dominates NorthEast United FC 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 2): Bengaluru FC dominates NorthEast United FC 4-2

    Video Icon
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Visakhapatnam into Indian Navy-dnm

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Visakhapatnam into Indian Navy

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    Video Icon