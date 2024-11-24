Real life Subway Surfers! Woman seen dancing, running on roof of moving train; video shocks Internet (WATCH)

A shocking yet amusing video has surfaced on social media showing a woman fearlessly dancing and running atop a moving train reportedly in Bangladesh.

A shocking yet amusing video has surfaced on social media showing a woman fearlessly dancing and running atop a moving train. The footage reportedly from Bangladesh is perceived as a scene reminiscent of the popular game Subway Surfers but has also sparked safety concerns among online users.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), highlights the woman's confident, energetic and bold moves, set against the backdrop of a moving train, have captivated netizens, sparking widespread amusement.

The video also raises eyebrows about safety concerns and the growing trend of daring stunts for viral fame.

Internet reacts

While many online have applauded the woman’s dance moves, others have raised concerns about the safety of such stunts. 

A user commented, "This is epic! Subway Surfers just got a whole lot more interesting."

 

 

