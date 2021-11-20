'Never faced such humiliation': Chandrababu Naidu breaks down, vows not to step in Assembly until he wins poll

Naidu accused YSR Congress Party MLAs of embarrassing him by making personal remarks about his wife Bhuvaneswari in a strangled voice and wiping his tear.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, head of the Telegu Desam Party and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, sobbed during a press conference on Friday and pledged not to enter the state Assembly unless he wins the elections. Naidu accused YSR Congress Party MLAs of embarrassing him by making personal remarks about his wife Bhuvaneswari in a strangled voice and wiping his tear. The opposition leader stated he had never encountered such humiliation in his political career and compared the state Assembly to "Kaurava Sabha."

The TDP president slammed YSRCP officials to drag his wife's name and resort to character assassination, claiming that she was never involved in politics. He said he had accepted all the humiliations over the previous two and a half years. Still, the governing party went above and above, adding that speaking poorly of any lady reflects the character of the person speaking. Naidu said that his wife was never involved in politics, even while her father, N.T. Rama Rao was chief minister.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister expressed optimism that his wife would file a police report against YSRCP MLAs for character assassination. According to IANS, he suggested she take it up with the Women's Commission. The TDP chairman also encouraged the people to join him in his struggle for 'dharma.'

In response, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the entire state understands Naidu's frustration. On Thursday, Reddy slammed Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, questioning why the latter avoided the House. The TDP was humiliated on Wednesday when the YSRC thrashed it in elections to the Kuppam Municipality, a Naidu stronghold.

