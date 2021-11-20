  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Never faced such humiliation': Chandrababu Naidu breaks down, vows not to step in Assembly until he wins poll

    Naidu accused YSR Congress Party MLAs of embarrassing him by making personal remarks about his wife Bhuvaneswari in a strangled voice and wiping his tear.

    Chandrababu Naidu breaks down vows not to step in Assembly until he wins elections gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Andhra Pradesh, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 10:07 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    N. Chandrababu Naidu, head of the Telegu Desam Party and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, sobbed during a press conference on Friday and pledged not to enter the state Assembly unless he wins the elections. Naidu accused YSR Congress Party MLAs of embarrassing him by making personal remarks about his wife Bhuvaneswari in a strangled voice and wiping his tear. The opposition leader stated he had never encountered such humiliation in his political career and compared the state Assembly to "Kaurava Sabha."

    The TDP president slammed YSRCP officials to drag his wife's name and resort to character assassination, claiming that she was never involved in politics. He said he had accepted all the humiliations over the previous two and a half years. Still, the governing party went above and above, adding that speaking poorly of any lady reflects the character of the person speaking. Naidu said that his wife was never involved in politics, even while her father, N.T. Rama Rao was chief minister.

    Also Read | Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu squats on floor in protest as police detain him at Tirupati airport

    The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister expressed optimism that his wife would file a police report against YSRCP MLAs for character assassination. According to IANS, he suggested she take it up with the Women's Commission. The TDP chairman also encouraged the people to join him in his struggle for 'dharma.'

    In response, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the entire state understands Naidu's frustration. On Thursday, Reddy slammed Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, questioning why the latter avoided the House. The TDP was humiliated on Wednesday when the YSRC thrashed it in elections to the Kuppam Municipality, a Naidu stronghold.

    Also Read | 'It is sacrilege': Venkaiah Naidu breaks down while condemning Rajya Sabha ruckus

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2021, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle buzz three ministers offer to step down gcw

    Amid Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle buzz, three ministers offer to step down

    Goa Elections 2022 AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tries to woo taxi unions ahead of polls gcw

    Goa Elections 2022: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tries to woo taxi unions ahead of polls

    UP Elections 2022 BJP state chief urges party men to have tea with Dalits ask votes on nationalism gcw

    UP Elections 2022: State BJP chief wants cadre to have 'chai' with Dalits

    Ahead of Goa polls TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha gcw

    Ahead of Goa polls, TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

    UP Elections 2022 Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10000 honorarium for Anganwadi ASHA workers gcw

    UP Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10,000 honorarium for Anganwadi, ASHA workers

    Recent Stories

    Amid Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle buzz three ministers offer to step down gcw

    Amid Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle buzz, three ministers offer to step down

    Farm laws repeal congress to observe kisan vijay diwas today gcw

    Farm Laws Repeal: Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas’ today across India

    IMD predicts heavy shower till Nov 23 in Tamil Nadu other southern states Sabarimala pilgrimage halted gcw

    IMD predicts heavy shower till Nov 23 in Tamil Nadu, other southern states; Sabarimala pilgrimage halted

    Delhi overall AQI still remains in very poor category govt orders colour-coded sticker for vehicles gcw

    Delhi's overall AQI still remains in 'very poor' category, state govt orders colour-coded sticker for vehicles

    US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes first woman to get presidential powers briefly gcw

    US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes first woman to get presidential powers briefly

    Recent Videos

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)-ayh

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets-ycb

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets

    Video Icon
    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut-dnm

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut

    Video Icon
    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)-ayh

    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'-ycb

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'

    Video Icon