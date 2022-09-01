WhatsApp to enable users to send messages to their own registered number; here's what we know

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that allows users to send a WhatsApp message to themselves using the same registered number. Users cannot send messages to their registered phone numbers via the platform.

WhatsApp has reportedly worked on more exclusive features, including a message-to-self feature. The new linked feature of WhatsApp will enable the user to experience this feature on the platform soon.

The platform currently does not allow users to send messages to their own registered phone numbers. However, this is now very much possible with the new linked feature. Here's how,

Sometimes you want to make notes for yourself and wish them to be saved. Although there is an app on your phone called Notes, when it comes to convenience and frequency of use, people find WhatsApp quite useful. According to WabetaInfo reports, "One of the missing features of a multi-device is the ability to send messages to yourself from a linked device; WhatsApp is finally working on a solution that will be included in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta."

Presently, WhatsApp is testing the new feature, and the update is expected to be released shortly; no more details have been revealed.

About the new feature:

When you search for contacts in the WhatsApp Desktop beta, you will also find your name tag, which you can use to send messages to yourself. In the future, you may record your personal chat.

According to the report, when app users login into WhatsApp on their phones, their names appear at the top of their contact list.

Following a few reports, WhatsApp is currently testing the feature for the desktop beta version, but the feature will be rolled out to the Android and iOS beta versions soon.

Also, if you use the app on your laptop or computer, you will see your name in your chat list, but only once the feature is available.

