    SBI begins 'WhatsApp Banking' service: Here's a guide to check account balance, mini statement

    SBI customers who wish to opt for the WhatsApp banking facility will have to register first. Then customers now can check their account balance and get mini statements via WhatsApp. The WhatsApp banking function is an optional service that users can choose to use.
     

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    India's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has begun WhatsApp Banking services, through which customers can avail of certain banking services by using WhatsApp.  The WhatsApp banking function is an optional service that users can choose to use.

    In a tweet, SBI declared the new Whatsapp project and wrote: "Now on WhatsApp is your bank. Find out your account balance and read a mini statement while you're on the road."

    Customers must register before using SBI WhatsApp Banking to access this feature. Send the text WAREG, your account number, and a space to the short code 7208933148. You must send this SMS from the same phone number that is associated with your SBI account, which is an important reminder. A message from SBI's number 90226 90226 will be delivered to your WhatsApp phone when you sign up for SBI WhatsApp Banking.

    Now, text "Hi SBI" to +919022690226 or react to the WhatsApp message you got with "Dear Customer, Your SBI WhatsApp Banking registration has been successful."

    You will receive this reply:

    "Hello, Customer, Thank you for visiting SBI Whatsapp Banking Services! Please select one of the choices listed below.

    1. Account Balance

    2. Mini Statement

    3. Delete your WhatsApp Banking account.

    To begin, you may also input your search term.

    To view your account balance or obtain a summary of your latest five transactions, select your needed selections (1 or 2). If customers want to unregister from SBI WhatsApp Banking, they can also select Option 3.

    Next, depending on your preference, your account balance or a mini-statement will be shown. If you have a query, you may also enter it in. SBI Card WhatsApp connect is a platform that State Bank of India uses to provide its credit card customers with WhatsApp-based services. Customers of SBI credit cards may use this to check their account summaries, reward points, outstanding balances, and more.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
