WhatsApp to soon prevent users from taking screenshot of 'once view media'

    WhatsApp users can send a message which can be viewed only once, but its privacy nature is a concern when you can take screenshots. Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced three new privacy features on WhatsApp, giving users more control over their conversations.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    Many of WhatsApp's features give users privacy while yet enabling them to exchange content for a short period of time. Yes, the messaging app is bringing other options like unsend messages for up to 2 days, but its prime focus is to make people feel secure. The most recent change may provide consumers still more significant relief.

    Users can exchange photographs or videos that can only be seen once using WhatsApp's view-once functionality. The problem with this function is that individuals were able to snap a screenshot of that material and keep it on their device after it was made unavailable for viewing.

    The function is being worked on for both the iOS and Android versions, according to the information provided by WABetainfo. Once the testing have shown results, WhatsApp will make the choice available to beta testers, and then we can anticipate confirmation of the general rollout.

    It is crucial to prevent users from taking screenshots of view-once messages; otherwise, the feature's entire purpose is lost. Having said that, we prefer WhatsApp to restrict screenshots and notify the user on the other end in order to have an impact.

    Additionally, WhatsApp just released a number of upgrades that allow you access to extra capabilities. Now accessible to both iOS and Android smartphone users worldwide is the ability to have a WhatsApp message remain unsent for up to 2 days. In the upcoming weeks, the messaging app will receive more privacy options from the Meta-owned platform.

