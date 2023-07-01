Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Smartphone 101: 7 tips to keep your gadget in a great condition

    Discover essential tips for smartphone care to keep your device in prime condition. Learn how to protect it with cases and screen protectors, clean it properly, avoid extreme temperatures, charge smartly, manage storage and apps, handle it with care, and stay updated. Prolong your smartphone's lifespan with these expert recommendations.

    Smartphone 101: 7 tips to keep your gadget in a great condition gcw EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    In today's fast-paced world, smartphones have become an indispensable part of our lives. These powerful devices connect us to the world, helping us communicate, navigate, work, and entertain ourselves. Given their significance, it's essential to ensure proper care and maintenance to keep our smartphones functioning optimally. In this article, we'll explore some valuable tips on how to take care of your smartphone and prolong its lifespan.

    Buy a solid case and use screen guard:

    The first line of defense for your smartphone is a protective case and a high-quality screen protector. These accessories safeguard your device against accidental drops, scratches, and minor impacts. Look for cases made from durable materials and screen protectors designed to resist scratches and smudges. A small investment in these accessories can go a long way in preserving your smartphone's appearance and functionality.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 3 display and processor details CONFIRMED ahead of July 5 launch

    Keep Your Smartphone Clean:

    Regularly cleaning your smartphone is essential for maintaining hygiene and prolonging its lifespan. Use a soft microfiber cloth to wipe the screen, removing fingerprints, dust, and smudges. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials as they can damage the screen or protective coatings. For hard-to-reach areas, consider using a small brush or a compressed air canister to gently remove debris.

    Avoid Extreme Temperatures:

    Avoid exposing your device to direct sunlight for prolonged periods, as it can cause overheating and damage internal components. Similarly, extremely cold temperatures can reduce battery life temporarily. It's best to keep your smartphone in a moderate temperature range for optimal performance and longevity.

    Also Read | iPhone 14, OnePlus 11R 5G, laptops & more: Amazon to offer shopping extravaganza from July 15

    Charge Smartly:

    Proper charging practices play a crucial role in preserving your smartphone's battery health. Avoid letting your device's battery drain completely before recharging. Lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in smartphones, prefer to be charged partially and frequently rather than being fully discharged. Optimal charging is between 20% and 80% capacity. Additionally, use the original charger or reputable third-party chargers certified for your specific device to prevent damage.

    Manage Storage and App Usage:

    Keeping your smartphone's storage space optimized is vital for its overall performance. Regularly review and delete unnecessary files, photos, and apps. Utilize cloud storage services or transfer files to your computer to free up space. Additionally, limit the number of apps running in the background, as they consume battery power and system resources. Remove or disable apps that you rarely use to streamline your smartphone's operation.

    Also Read | Amazon AMAZING deal: iPhone 14 Plus price drops ahead of Prime sale; Know how to buy Apple smartphone

    Handle With Care:

    While it may sound obvious, handling your smartphone with care is crucial to prevent accidental damage. Avoid placing heavy objects on top of your device, sitting on it, or bending it. Be cautious when inserting or removing SIM cards, memory cards, or charging cables to avoid damaging the ports. Furthermore, refrain from exposing your smartphone to water or other liquids unless it's specifically designed as waterproof.

    Regular Software Updates:

    Keeping your smartphone's operating system and apps up to date is essential for security, performance, and bug fixes. Manufacturers release updates to address vulnerabilities, improve functionality, and optimize battery usage. Enable automatic updates or manually check for updates regularly to ensure you're running the latest software versions.

    Taking care of your smartphone is a combination of preventive measures, responsible charging habits, and regular maintenance. By investing in protective accessories, keeping your device clean, avoiding extreme temperatures, charging wisely, managing storage and app usage, handling with care, and updating software regularly, you can significantly extend the life of your smartphone. Treat your smartphone as a valuable asset, and it will continue to serve you faithfully for years to come.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 display and processor details CONFIRMED ahead of July 5 launch gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 display and processor details CONFIRMED ahead of July 5 launch

    iPhone 14 OnePlus 11R 5G laptops more Amazon to offer shopping extravaganza from July 15 gcw

    iPhone 14, OnePlus 11R 5G, laptops & more: Amazon to offer shopping extravaganza from July 15

    Reliance Jio likely to launch India cheapest 5G phone this year report gcw

    Reliance Jio likely to launch India’s cheapest 5G phone this year: Report

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G camera specs revealed ahead of launch it is similar to THIS phone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G camera specs revealed ahead of launch; it is similar to THIS phone

    Scientists detect'ghost particles' spewing from our Milky Way galaxy in landmark discovery AJR

    Scientists detect'ghost particles' spewing from our Milky Way galaxy in landmark discovery

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's joint appearance in Golden Temple goes VIRAL - WATCH vma

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's joint appearance in Golden Temple goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Tea tree oil 5 reasons to add it in your daily life gcw EAI

    Tea tree oil: 5 reasons to add it in your daily life

    Alan Arkin: Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor dies aged 89, 5 things to know about him ADC

    Alan Arkin: Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor dies aged 89, 5 things to know about him

    Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh deletes Twitter spat with Kuki users

    Manipur CM Biren Singh gets into Twitter spat with Kuki users, then deletes

    Satyaprem Ki Katha set for a high footfall weekend credits to word-of-mouth Day 2 collection 7 Cr ATG

    ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ set for a high-footfall weekend, credits to word-of-mouth, Day 2 collections- 7 Cr

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon