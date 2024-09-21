Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Norway becomes FIRST country with more electric cars than petrol!

    Norway has become the first country in the world where the number of electric vehicles exceeds the number of petrol vehicles, according to reports.

    Norway becomes FIRST country with more electric cars than petrol! RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 3:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    The world is striving to reduce its dependence on traditional fuels, including petrol and diesel. Electric vehicles are considered the best option for this. Many countries around the world are coming forward to promote the use of electric vehicles. In India too, the government is providing subsidies and other benefits for buying electric vehicles. However, currently, the number of electric vehicles in countries like India is limited. But now, Norway has become the first country in the world where the number of electric vehicles exceeds the number of petrol vehicles, according to reports. 

    According to vehicle registration figures released by the Norwegian Road Federation, there has been a huge increase in the number of electric vehicles in Norway. Of the 2.8 million private passenger cars registered in the country, 7,54,303 units are fully electric, the Norwegian Road Federation said in a statement. There are 7,53,905 petrol vehicles. In addition to this, the registration of diesel-powered vehicles is the lowest.

    This miracle didn't just happen
    Norway laid the foundation for this success years ago. From the early 1990s, the government and people there realized that electric vehicles were the future. In such a scenario, the Norwegian Parliament set a national target that all new cars sold by 2025 should be zero-emission (electric or hydrogen). By the end of 2022, more than 20 percent of cars registered in Norway were battery electric (BEV). The market share of battery electric vehicles in 2022 was 79.2 percent. 

    Many countries around the world are implementing plans to promote the use of electric vehicles. But the awareness shown by the government and the public towards electric vehicles in this country of 5.5 million people is different from everyone else. The government has launched several new schemes to promote EVs that not only make buying electric vehicles affordable and accessible but also significantly reduce the cost of daily operations. It provided all kinds of exemptions for this.

    Tax Policy
    The biggest action taken to promote electric vehicles was the tax levied on them. The Norwegian government decided to impose higher taxes on high-polluting cars and lower taxes on low- and zero-emission cars. Since then, electric vehicles priced up to NOK 5,00,000 (approximately Rs 40 lakh) have been exempted from VAT. Further, for vehicles priced above NOK 500,000, the 25 percent VAT rule is applicable only on the excess amount. 

    Exemption from import duty
    Not only this, from 1990 to 2022, no purchase or import duty was levied on electric vehicles in Norway. This made it affordable for locals to buy electric vehicles imported from abroad. Tesla's electric cars are in high demand here. In addition, local electric vehicle manufacturers have been given benefits for vehicle manufacturing for years. 

    In addition to VAT and import duty, electric vehicles have been exempted from toll road fees in Norway from 1997 to 2017. In addition, some special discounts were offered for years to attract people to electric vehicles. People were encouraged to switch to EVs through free municipal parking for electric vehicles and EV access on bus routes.

    Great job charging infra
    Range and charging infrastructure are major concerns for any electric vehicle owner. But the Norwegian government has done a great job in this direction and has set up a large network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. Between 2017 and 2021, legislation was introduced to establish charging rights for people living in apartment buildings.

    While EV owners charge at home and manage without fast charging on a daily basis, they say it's important to have the option to fast charge when needed. For long journeys, it is important to have a good charging network. Fast charging stations have been installed on all major roads in Norway.

    Consumers were willing to pay more for fast charging services, but initially, free charging was offered in most parts. Those available even at the shortest distance. More than two thousand charging stations have been set up in Oslo alone. This increased people's confidence in EVs and people adopted them very quickly.

    This is a historic moment
    This is a historic moment, said Norwegian Road Federation director Øyvind Solberg Thorsen. Not many people would have thought 10 years ago that the number of electric cars would exceed that of petrol and diesel vehicles, he said, adding that Norway, a major oil and gas producing country, aims to sell zero-emission vehicles by 2025. Reports suggest that 94.3 percent of new vehicles registered in Norway last August were electric vehicles.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Your car is the size of the house my mother lives in Vinay Kwatra recalls heartfelt PM Modi-Obama exchange during 2014 visit snt

    'Your car is the size of the house my mother lives in': Kwatra recalls heartfelt PM Modi-Obama exchange| WATCH

    Chaos at Dhaka mosque: Shoes, objected hurled in clash between followers of former & current leaders (WATCH) snt

    Chaos at Dhaka mosque: Shoes, objected hurled in clash between followers of former & current leaders (WATCH)

    Hezbollah confirms death of top commander Ibrahim Aqil, 14 other members in Israeli airstrike on Beirut snt

    Hezbollah confirms death of top commander Ibrahim Aqil, 14 other members in Israeli airstrike on Beirut

    Ukrainian drone strike triggers explosion at Russian military site near Tikhoretsk; WATCH dramatic video snt

    Ukrainian drone strike triggers explosion at Russian military site near Tikhoretsk; WATCH dramatic video

    Who is Cristiana Barsony Arcidiacono the woman behind the exploding pagers in Lebanon gcw

    Who is Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono? The Woman Behind the Exploding Pagers in Lebanon

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs BAN: 'Jasprit Bumrah is a bowler without weakness' says Sanjay Manjrekar scr

    IND vs BAN: 'Jasprit Bumrah is a bowler without weakness' says Sanjay Manjrekar

    Why did Aishwarya Rai's pregnancy upset Ram Gopal Varma? RBA

    Why did Aishwarya Rai's pregnancy upset Ram Gopal Varma?

    Tata Safari to Kia Carens: Top alternatives for 2024 Hyundai Alcazar gcw

    Tata Safari to Kia Carens: Top alternatives for 2024 Hyundai Alcazar

    Goat milk benefits for skin : Know how goat milk is special for skin RTM

    Goat milk benefits for skin : Know how goat milk is special for skin

    Health Benefits of Eating Curd with Raisins anr

    Know health benefits of eating curd with raisins

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon