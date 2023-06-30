Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon AMAZING deal: iPhone 14 Plus price drops ahead of Prime sale; Know how to buy Apple smartphone

    Amazon’s amazing offer has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to a new low with a flat 15 percent discount. iPhone 14 Plus is now cheaper just ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale. Know this deal in detail.

    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    Amazon has announced the dates for one of the biggest shopping fests of the year, the Amazon Prime Day sale. On July 15 and 16, Prime Members may take advantage of the two-day offer. On smartphones, you may get discounts of up to 40% along with exchange deals, no-cost EMI plans, and much more. However, if you're interested in the iPhone 14 Plus, you don't have to wait for the big sale.

    You may discover a huge deal on this high-end iPhone before Prime Day. The phone is unique since it has the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max and enables 26 hours of continuous video playback, which is 6 hours longer than the ordinary iPhone 14.

    With the Amazon deal, you can get this high-end smartphone for a significantly reduced price. Here is all the information you want on the iPhone 14 Plus bargain.

    The iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB retails for Rs. 89900 on Amazon. On the Plus iPhone, you may save a flat 15%. You will now simply be required to pay Rs. 75999. Here are some other deals that will allow you to save even more if you still think that this pricing is a little too excessive.

    Under bank offers, this offer entitles you to a 5 percent immediate discount on HSBC Cashback Card credit card purchases, up to a maximum of Rs. 250. For exchange promotion, Amazon also provides some fantastic exchange promotions. Amount of the exchange: up to Rs. 22950. All you need to qualify for this offer and save a tonne of money is a smartphone that is in working order.

    Simply search for the iPhone 14 Plus on the Amazon website, choose your preferred colour, and complete the purchase. If you want to swap your old smartphone, you may click the "Buy with Exchange" option and enter the brand, model, and IMEI number to receive a precise discount.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
