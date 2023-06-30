Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14, OnePlus 11R 5G, laptops & more: Amazon to offer shopping extravaganza from July 15

     Amazon is all set to host its Prime Day sale event in India. Prime Day 2023 is expected to start on July 15 and run for two days, concluding on July 16.  You can find deals on smartphones, TVs, appliances, Amazon devices, and more.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    Prime Day, an annual shopping event for Amazon Prime subscribers, is returning this year with new product launches, deals, and more on a range of goods. The two-day event will kick off at midnight on July 15 and will run until July 16. Deals on Amazon gadgets, TVs, appliances, cellphones, and more are available.

    On Amazon's website, a number of the top cellphones have been advertised with hidden discounts for Prime Day. The Realme Narzo N53, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, iPhone 14, and other devices are among them.  Dell's Vostro 3420 laptop is on display in the electronics section with a secret price reduction. The Xiaomi Pad 6, LG UltraGear gaming monitor, and Asus TUF A15 Gaming laptop are further possible discounts.

    Prime members can also benefit from a 50% discount when purchasing add-on subscriptions from among the 18 popular video streaming services available on Prime Video Channels.  Last but not least, Amazon has announced discounts of up to 55% on a variety of its own items, including the Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

    During Prime Day, Amazon regularly collaborates with banks and wallet providers to provide additional savings and rebates. In order to offer bank discounts, ICICI Bank and SBI Card teamed up with Amazon India last year. Similar partnerships are likely to be made this year, providing you an added incentive to shop during the sale.

    However, based on previous years' sales, we can reasonably anticipate attractive discounts on smartphones, laptops, audio equipment, Smart TVs, and Amazon's own devices.  Just be aware that, as is frequently the case, not all items advertised for the Prime Day sale will really have discounts. To avoid making a costly mistake, it would be wise to check product price tracker websites before making a major buy.

