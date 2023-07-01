OnePlus Nord CE 3 display and processor details CONFIRMED ahead of July 5 launch

OnePlus has confirmed the addition of a Snapdragon 782G SoC. This chipset is relatively more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 on the Nord CE 2. Based on official posters, the Nord CE 3 will include three cameras on the back, similar to the Nord 3.

The Nord CE 3's AMOLED display aims to provide greater display performance, and buyers may anticipate richer colours. The speaker system, which is essential to the whole viewing experience, has not been disclosed by OnePlus. With the Snapdragon 782G SoC, the business claims improved gaming performance.

According to Geekbench results, Qualcomm projects a 10% increase in GPU performance and a 5% improvement in CPU performance over the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. On the Nord CE 2, the latter already outperforms the Snapdragon 695 SoC in terms of performance. As a result, the Nord CE 3 with the newest chipset may be expected to undergo significant upgrades.

OnePlus has also revealed the Nord CE 3's Aqua Surge colour option, which is reminiscent of the teal blue colour of the original Nord phone. Other key features may include an under-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Speaking of charging, the phone may include a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging.

