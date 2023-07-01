Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 display and processor details CONFIRMED ahead of July 5 launch

    OnePlus has confirmed the addition of a Snapdragon 782G SoC. This chipset is relatively more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 on the Nord CE 2. Based on official posters, the Nord CE 3 will include three cameras on the back, similar to the Nord 3.

    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is set to launch in India on July 5 alongside the new OnePlus Nord 3.  According to OnePlus, the upcoming Nord CE 3 will include a 120Hz AMOLED display, which is a significant improvement over the LCD screen on the Nord CE 2. The inclusion of a Snapdragon 782G SoC, which is somewhat more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 on the Nord CE 2, has also been verified by OnePlus. The Nord CE 3 will have three cameras on the back, identical to the Nord 3, according to official posters.

    The Nord CE 3's AMOLED display aims to provide greater display performance, and buyers may anticipate richer colours. The speaker system, which is essential to the whole viewing experience, has not been disclosed by OnePlus. With the Snapdragon 782G SoC, the business claims improved gaming performance.

    Also Read | iPhone 14, OnePlus 11R 5G, laptops & more: Amazon to offer shopping extravaganza from July 15

    According to Geekbench results, Qualcomm projects a 10% increase in GPU performance and a 5% improvement in CPU performance over the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. On the Nord CE 2, the latter already outperforms the Snapdragon 695 SoC in terms of performance. As a result, the Nord CE 3 with the newest chipset may be expected to undergo significant upgrades.

     

    OnePlus has also revealed the Nord CE 3's Aqua Surge colour option, which is reminiscent of the teal blue colour of the original Nord phone. Other key features may include an under-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Speaking of charging, the phone may include a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging.

    Also Read | Amazon AMAZING deal: iPhone 14 Plus price drops ahead of Prime sale; Know how to buy Apple smartphone

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
