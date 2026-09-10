Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, boasting a powerful 2-nanometer A20 Pro CPU, deeply integrated Siri AI, and a variable aperture camera. The new models will be available in India from September 18, with prices starting at Rs 1,64,900 for the Pro and Rs 1,79,900 for the Pro Max.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have been formally unveiled by Apple. According to the firm, both devices provide significant improvements in the most important areas, including intelligence, performance, battery life, and photography. At a time when memory shortages are driving smartphone costs to an all-time high, the new pro iPhones make their case with a more potent 2-nanometer A20 Pro CPU, a deeply integrated Siri AI, and a variable aperture camera.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Prices Announced

The starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro in India is Rs 1,64,900, while the starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is Rs 1,79,900. India will be among the first nations to receive the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, according to Apple. On Saturday, September 12, preorders will start at 5 a.m. PT, or 5:30 p.m. IST. On Friday, September 18, the phones will be available for purchase.

Along with the US, UK, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and other nations, India is one of around 65 nations and areas that make up the first availability group. India-specific prices have not yet been disclosed by Apple. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max start at $1,199 and $1,299, respectively, in the United States.

Both phones come in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options, up from a 1TB cap last year. They are available in black, silver, glacier, and a new burgundy finish.

However, Apple is offering trade-in credit of $175 to $885 for customers upgrading from an iPhone 13 or later. Separately, customers trading in an iPhone 14 or newer through select carrier deals can get up to $1,200 in credit.