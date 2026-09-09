Apple has finally announced its iPhone Duo

Apple has finally announced its iPhone Duo. It has a 7.65-inch Super Retina display, largest ever on an iPhone, and this form factor allows you to watch content without any black bands. And yes, this device supports Apple Pencil that iPad users love.

iPhone Duo: Colours

What Else Did Apple Announce?

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 'Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday. The iPhone 18 duo come with notable hardware upgrades over last year's iPhone 17 Pro models. They run on Apple's latest-generation A20 Pro chipset and include the company's new in-house C2 modem. The iPhone 18 Pro is claimed to provide up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the Pro Max model is advertised to deliver battery life of up to 30 hours.

Apple has introduced the new AirPods 5 which gets adaptive audio to auto-switch between ANC and the transparency mode, and featuring a tweaked open-ear design. It’s a notable change from Apple’s familiar in-ear approach, aiming to deliver a more open listening experience while keeping users connected to their surroundings.