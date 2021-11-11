  • Facebook
    PUBG New State launched in India; here's everything you need to know about it

    Following the prohibition on the original PUBG Mobile last year, this is the first PUBG-branded game allowed for download in India. Its developer Krafton re-released PUBG Mobile (as BGMI) earlier this year with many changes tailored to the Indian market.

    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 1:04 PM IST
    The producers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) have released PUBG New State for download in India. The new action title is already available for download on Google Play, and its Apple App Store page indicates that it will be available for download on November 12. Following the prohibition on the original PUBG Mobile last year, this is the first PUBG-branded game allowed for download in India. Its developer Krafton re-released PUBG Mobile (as BGMI) earlier this year with many changes tailored to the Indian market. Krafton has previously said that it had broken connections with China-based Tencent for the development of BGMI.

    However, it is unknown whether Tencent was involved in the development of PUBG New State. PUBG New State is almost 1.4GB in size on Google Play, although this may vary depending on the device. The game is available for free download and requires Android version 6 or above. In-app purchases are also supported by the app, with costs ranging from Rs 75 to Rs 8,900. Krafton had stated that the new game would be accessible in 17 different languages worldwide. It's unclear why the iOS rollout has been delayed. Android gamers may also encounter difficulties when playing the game since Krafton states that it is "undergoing maintenance for two hours."

    PUBG New State is set in 2051 and provides smartphone gamers with a "next-generation" battle royale experience, according to the official description. It will have entirely new graphics technology as well as a new gunplay system. The game takes place on a new battlefield called Troi and includes future weaponry and vehicles such as drones, deployable combat shields, and more. According to screenshots of PUBG: New State, the game resembles Call of Duty Warzone, another popular battle royale game among PC and console gamers. On the other hand, the futuristic feel is reminiscent of Call of Duty Black Ops 3 or Black Ops 4. The new game will go further into the mythology of the PUBG Universe as a whole.

    PUBG: New State also claims to redefine the formula for PUBG games by introducing in-game weapon customizations that will enable players to customize their guns in-game, akin to Apex Legends' weapon attachments. Customization of weapons is also accessible in Call of Duty: Warzone.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 1:04 PM IST
