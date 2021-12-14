Instagram users can reply to comments with reels; Here's everything you need to know

  • Facebook
    Instagram stated in a statement unveiling the new feature said they value the communities that artists have formed on Instagram, which is why they're happy to offer Reels Visual Replies. 

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 7:52 PM IST
    Instagram, which Meta owns, has implemented a new function that allows users to react to comments using Reels. It means that whenever someone comments on your Reel, you may touch "respond" to add a sticker of that comment to a new reel, offering you a new way to communicate with your followers.  As previously said, this capability is quite similar to how TikTok allows users to conduct video answers. According to The Verge, the tool is now limited to comments on Reels. 

    Instagram stated in a statement unveiling the new feature said they value the communities that artists have formed on Instagram, which is why they're happy to offer Reels Visual Replies. It feels the new option would help content creators to connect with their audience.

    To submit a Reel based on a remark you got, go to the post's comments area, choose a comment, and click Reply. When the text box for inputting your response appears, touch on the Reels symbol on the left. Users may now build a Reel as they normally would. In this section, users can also respond with images, which will show as stickers.

    Also Read | Instagram introduces new Playback feature to show recap of 'best stories' from 2021

    Meanwhile, Instagram has launched a new Playback feature, which will let users to get a review of their "favourite Stories" from 2021. Thanks to a new feature, Instagram users can now share their top 10 stories from the year with their followers. Instagram will suggest a set of Stories for the 2021 Playback, but users can remove them and replace them before submitting their 2021 Playback video. The feature is available to all users and will only be available for a short time. Instagram has started displaying a banner at the top of user feeds with a button that allows users to curate stories from their archives.

