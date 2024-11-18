Shubman Gill injured before Australia Test: Here's how his Rs 34 crore net worth stacks up

Shubman Gill reportedly injured his thumb during an intra-squad match at the WACA. The injury took place while attempting a catch, resulting in a hairline fracture.

India is set to face Australia in the opening Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 22. With the team aiming to bounce back from a devastating 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand, the challenges have escalated as star batter Shubman Gill sustains an injury just days before the match.

Gill suffers thumb injury at WACA

In a worrying development, Shubman Gill reportedly injured his thumb during an intra-squad match at the WACA. The injury took place while attempting a catch, resulting in a hairline fracture. Initial assessments suggest Gill will miss the first Test, a significant setback for India as they look to regain form on Australian soil. The team has already been struggling to adapt to the challenging conditions, as seen in their lackluster performances during practice games.

Shubman Gill's stellar rise

Gill, who first gained prominence during the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018, has since established himself as one of India’s finest young talents. His performances in 2023 were particularly noteworthy, where his consistent run-scoring cemented his position in the Indian squad and earned him the captaincy of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

A look at Shubman Gill's net worth

Despite the injury setback, Shubman Gill remains a financial powerhouse in the cricketing world. As of February 2024, his net worth is estimated at $4 million (approximately Rs 34 crores), according to Sportskeeda. This wealth comes from his cricketing contracts and endorsements with brands like Nike, JBL, and Gillette. Gill's Grade B contract with the BCCI fetches him Rs 5 crores annually, while his IPL salary stands at Rs 8 crores per season with the Gujarat Titans. His match fees include Rs 15 lakh for Tests, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs, and Rs 3 lakh for T20Is.

Beyond Cricket: Brand endorsements and voice acting

Apart from cricket, Gill has ventured into endorsements and even lent his voice to the Indian version of Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse. These ventures have further boosted his marketability and earnings, solidifying his status as a rising star both on and off the field.

