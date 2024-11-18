Shubman Gill injured before Australia Test: Here's how his Rs 34 crore net worth stacks up

Shubman Gill reportedly injured his thumb during an intra-squad match at the WACA. The injury took place while attempting a catch, resulting in a hairline fracture.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 1:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

Photo credit - Getty

India is set to face Australia in the opening Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 22. With the team aiming to bounce back from a devastating 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand, the challenges have escalated as star batter Shubman Gill sustains an injury just days before the match.

article_image2

Gill suffers thumb injury at WACA

In a worrying development, Shubman Gill reportedly injured his thumb during an intra-squad match at the WACA. The injury took place while attempting a catch, resulting in a hairline fracture. Initial assessments suggest Gill will miss the first Test, a significant setback for India as they look to regain form on Australian soil. The team has already been struggling to adapt to the challenging conditions, as seen in their lackluster performances during practice games.

article_image3

Shubman Gill's stellar rise

Gill, who first gained prominence during the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018, has since established himself as one of India’s finest young talents. His performances in 2023 were particularly noteworthy, where his consistent run-scoring cemented his position in the Indian squad and earned him the captaincy of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

article_image4

A look at Shubman Gill's net worth

Despite the injury setback, Shubman Gill remains a financial powerhouse in the cricketing world. As of February 2024, his net worth is estimated at $4 million (approximately Rs 34 crores), according to Sportskeeda. This wealth comes from his cricketing contracts and endorsements with brands like Nike, JBL, and Gillette.

Gill's Grade B contract with the BCCI fetches him Rs 5 crores annually, while his IPL salary stands at Rs 8 crores per season with the Gujarat Titans. His match fees include Rs 15 lakh for Tests, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs, and Rs 3 lakh for T20Is.

article_image5

Beyond Cricket: Brand endorsements and voice acting

Apart from cricket, Gill has ventured into endorsements and even lent his voice to the Indian version of Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse. These ventures have further boosted his marketability and earnings, solidifying his status as a rising star both on and off the field.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Not Jaiswal or Gill! Ganguly picks 27-year-old batsman as Virat Kohli's true successor in Test cricket dmn

Not Jaiswal or Gill! Ganguly picks 27-year-old batsman as Virat Kohli's true successor in Test cricket

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to miss Perth clash against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah to lead side snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to miss Perth clash against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah to lead side

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul fit and 'raring to go', Shubman Gill to miss clash due to thumb fracture snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul fit and 'raring to go', Shubman Gill to miss clash due to thumb fracture

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Why Mohammed Shami's inclusion in Perth clash is crucial for India's success snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Why Mohammed Shami's inclusion in Perth clash is crucial for India's success

Champions Trophy 2025: PoK dropped from 'Trophy Tour' as ICC obliges BCCI's request; see updated schedule snt

Champions Trophy 2025: PoK dropped from 'Trophy Tour' as ICC obliges BCCI's request; see updated schedule

Recent Stories

Lost bank locker key? Here's what you should do next dmn

Lost bank locker key? Here's what you should do next

Mahakumbh 2025: Rare Indian Skimmers, over 90 bird species await visitors at Sangam AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Rare Indian Skimmers, over 90 bird species await visitors at Sangam

Benefits of Tying Black Thread on Legs for Women RBA

Benefits of Tying Black Thread on Legs for Women

Tata Tiago Price Drop Upto 1 Lakh November 2024 anr

Tata Motors rolls out discounts of up to Rs 1 Lakh on Tiago; Check

Gujarat: Zomato female delivery agent rides bike with toddler tucked to her belly, earns online praise (WATCH) shk

Gujarat: Zomato female delivery agent rides bike with toddler tucked to her belly, earns online praise (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon