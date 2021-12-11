Instagram introduces new Playback feature to show recap of 'best stories' from 2021

Instagram has started to show a banner at the top of user feeds with a button that allows users to curate stories from their archives.

Meta (formerly Facebook)- owned Instagram has introduced a new Playback function that will allow users to see a review of their "favourite Stories" from 2021. Instagram users can now share their followers their top ten stories from the year, thanks to a new feature. Instagram will recommend a collection of Stories for the 2021 Playback, but users can remove these and choose others before uploading their 2021 Playback video. The functionality is available to all users and will be available for a limited time only. Instagram has started to show a banner at the top of user feeds with a button that allows users to curate stories from their archives.

The stories are accompanied with a 2021 banner and will be collected into a 2021 playback. As previously stated, users can remove the Stories that are automatically picked if they bring back unpleasant memories. These, of course, maybe substituted with any other 2021 story.

The new Playback option is also helpful if a person wishes to review the year that has passed. Users may also make their year-in-review videos, which summarise their top Stories from the year. The feature is believed to be inspired by Spotify's Wrapped feature and a variety of other tools that become quite popular towards the end of each year.

Instagram has not revealed any tool that would allow users to share their best posts from 2021, and the existing functionality will enable users to share stories from their history. Instagram's new Playback function has begun rolling out to all users, but it will only be available for a short time.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has stated that the firm strives to give consumers more control over the network. In addition, the Meta-owned platform is reintroducing a version of the company's original chronological feed, which was deleted in 2016.