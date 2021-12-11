  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Instagram introduces new Playback feature to show recap of 'best stories' from 2021

    Instagram has started to show a banner at the top of user feeds with a button that allows users to curate stories from their archives.

    Instagram introduces new Playback feature to show recap of best stories from 2021 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 2:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Meta (formerly Facebook)- owned Instagram has introduced a new Playback function that will allow users to see a review of their "favourite Stories" from 2021. Instagram users can now share their followers their top ten stories from the year, thanks to a new feature.  Instagram will recommend a collection of Stories for the 2021 Playback, but users can remove these and choose others before uploading their 2021 Playback video. The functionality is available to all users and will be available for a limited time only. Instagram has started to show a banner at the top of user feeds with a button that allows users to curate stories from their archives.

    The stories are accompanied with a 2021 banner and will be collected into a 2021 playback. As previously stated, users can remove the Stories that are automatically picked if they bring back unpleasant memories. These, of course, maybe substituted with any other 2021 story.

    The new Playback option is also helpful if a person wishes to review the year that has passed. Users may also make their year-in-review videos, which summarise their top Stories from the year. The feature is believed to be inspired by Spotify's Wrapped feature and a variety of other tools that become quite popular towards the end of each year.

    Also Read | Instagram to soon allow users to put music on videos, photos on their feed

    Instagram has not revealed any tool that would allow users to share their best posts from 2021, and the existing functionality will enable users to share stories from their history. Instagram's new Playback function has begun rolling out to all users, but it will only be available for a short time.

    Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has stated that the firm strives to give consumers more control over the network. In addition, the Meta-owned platform is reintroducing a version of the company's original chronological feed, which was deleted in 2016.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PUBG Battegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022 Details inside gcw

    PUBG: Battegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022; Details inside

    Elon Musk wants to quit his job Check out his alternative plan gcw

    Elon Musk wants to 'quit' his job? Check out his alternative plan

    Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales announces auction of his first edit as NFT gcw

    Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales announces auction of his first edit as NFT; triggers controversy

    WhatsApp new multi-device feature is logging users out of linked devices gcw

    WhatsApp's new multi-device feature is logging users out of linked devices? Read more

    Facebook to fully reopen its US headquarters next month gcw

    Facebook to fully reopen its US headquarters next month, offers employees an option to postpone

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets KISSED by this naughty; actress says, are they ferocious? Check who it is RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets KISSED by this naughty; actress asks, are they ferocious? Check who it is

    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg takes time off with immediate effect after laying off 900 people via Zoom call-dnm

    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg takes time off with immediate effect after laying off 900 people via Zoom call

    Audi Q7 to make comeback in India in 2022 as production begins in India Details inside gcw

    Audi Q7 to make comeback in 2022 as production begins in India; Details inside

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar national project in Balrampur-dnm

    Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar national project in Balrampur

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 preview: Anfield Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, arsenal, chelsea, manchester united, leicester city, manchester city-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Anfield awaits former Liverpool legend and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard's emotional return

    Recent Videos

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Video Icon
    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon