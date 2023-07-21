Truecaller introduces AI-powered Assistant in India; Know how it works & its features

Truecaller has introduced ‘Assistant’ calling in India. This feature will let an AI-based voice assistant answer calls on your behalf. Truecaller Assistant is available in five different voices, and it can understand different languages.

Truecaller has introduced a thrilling fresh addition in India - 'Assistant' feature. This state-of-the-art capability utilizes the potential of voice technology driven by artificial intelligence to respond to phone calls on your behalf. Whether you're occupied, receiving a call from an unfamiliar number, or merely desiring to evade conversation, Truecaller's Assistant comes forward to effortlessly manage your calls.

All you must know about Truecaller Assistant:

Accessible Voices and Language Help: Truecaller Assistant offers users a selection of five distinct voices, including choices for both males and females. In addition to English and Hindi, the assistant supports a wide range of regional languages, making it more accessible and user-friendly.

Complimentary Trial and Subscription: As a special offer, Truecaller Assistant grants all users a 14-day free trial. After the trial period, users can choose to continue using the service by subscribing to Truecaller Premium. The subscription options comprise Rs 149 per month or Rs 1,499 per year. Moreover, there is the Truecaller Gold option, which is available for Rs 5,000 per year.

How to set up this feature?

On your Android phone, you must first download Truecaller before you can proceed.

Open the Truecaller app, then select the preferred voice from the available selections to configure your assistant.

Your assistant will be prepared to answer calls after you've set it up.

You have the choice to pick "Assistant" to answer calls for you as they come in.

Your Assistant will automatically answer your phone if you don't pick it up.

Additionally, you may personalise the welcome message for your assistant. Being a virtual assistant, the welcome will contain an introduction that says, "This is your assistant," along with a question about why you are calling.

When a call comes in, users can opt for 'Assistant' to have the AI-based voice assistant answer the call in their place. In case of an unanswered call, the Truecaller Assistant will automatically provide a response, ensuring that crucial calls are promptly attended to. As a virtual assistant, the Truecaller Assistant warmly welcomes callers by introducing itself as your personal assistant. It also inquires about the purpose of the call, allowing you to stay informed even when you cannot personally answer the phone.

Truecaller Assistant offers instant transcriptions of spoken words into written text during phone conversations, enabling you to understand the ongoing dialogue effortlessly. Moreover, this feature logs the call, providing you with the opportunity to review the details later on.

The new feature streamlines the process of handling incoming calls, making it a hassle-free experience. Whether you are in a meeting, driving, or simply want to avoid undesired calls, this AI-driven voice assistant has got your back. Take full advantage of the 14-day free trial period and explore the limitless possibilities of seamless call management with Truecaller Assistant.

