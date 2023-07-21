Google's Nearby Share for Windows is now available; Know how to download & use it

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uncover the newest Google Nearby Share innovation for Windows, enabling seamless sharing of files between Android devices and PCs. Acquire the application and delve into the reasons why this convenient tool has transformed the game for countless users around the globe.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    Since Google has officially brought the PC version of its Nearby Share file transfer function out of beta, you can use all of the tool's capabilities and ensure that there are no issues. In March of this year, Google released the initial beta version of the PC version of the function, and it appears that the company is now satisfied with how the tool has evolved and has decided to remove it from beta testing.

    You may download Nearby Share for PCs for any Windows device running Windows 10 or 11. The software is available from Google as a.exe file that can be downloaded and installed. Nearby Share has been available on Android phones for a few years now, and this tool is basically the AirDrop version for Android users.

    From one phone to another, you may wirelessly exchange photographs, documents, music files, and more. People will soon be able to transfer data from a PC to an Android phone thanks to the same capability.

    The PC beta version's functions are same; users may choose whether their PC is visible to the public or only their contacts and other devices connected to their account, among other options.

    Here are the steps to use Nearby Share on PCs:

    - Install the Nearby Share programme on your Windows computer after downloading it.
    - Use your Google ID to log in.
    - Change the visibility mode of the device to enable file transmission.
    - Wirelessly send and receive files from Android to Windows PC.

    Google notes that in order to utilise the function, your Windows PC must have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled.

    Inclusive of 64-bit editions of Windows, Nearby Share functions seamlessly on both personal computers and laptops. Furthermore, Google has collaborated with PC manufacturers such as HP to incorporate the application directly into specific Windows PCs, enhancing convenience for users.  Its user-friendly interface, estimated time feature, and image previews contribute to its immense value, streamlining file sharing in an unprecedented manner. 

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
