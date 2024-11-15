Diljit Dosanjh issued notice by Telangana govt over performance restrictions: 'No drug-related songs'

The Telangana government has issued a warning to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of his Hyderabad concert, prohibiting drug-related songs and child participation on stage.

The Telangana government has issued a formal notice to Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh ahead of his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati concert scheduled for November 15, 2024, in Hyderabad. The notice, directed at both the artist and the event organizers, instructs Dosanjh to refrain from performing songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. This directive follows concerns raised about the content of his performances at previous concerts, where similar themes were allegedly included in his setlist.



The notice was prompted by a complaint from Panditrao Dharenavar, a Chandigarh-based individual, who presented video evidence showing Dosanjh performing explicit songs at various past events. These included the Dil-Luminati concerts held recently in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Jaipur, as well as international shows. The complaint raised concerns about the potential impact of such content on young audiences, leading to the official intervention by the Telangana authorities.

Diljit Dosanjh

In addition to the restriction on song content, the notice issued by the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled, and Senior Citizens (Rangareddy District) also warned Diljit Dosanjh against featuring children on stage during the concert. The directive specifically mentioned that children should not be involved in any performances or stage activities during the event, citing potential safety concerns and the appropriateness of content for minors.



Despite the controversy surrounding the notice, Diljit Dosanjh is set to go ahead with the Dil-Luminati concert on November 15 at the GMR Arena on Airport Approach Road in Hyderabad. The event is scheduled for 7 PM, and fans are eagerly awaiting the performance. However, it remains to be seen how the artist will adapt his performance to comply with the guidelines set by the Telangana government.

