Delhi gets new Mayor: Who is AAP's Mahesh Khichi, who won the polls?

Mahesh Kumar Khichi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won the Delhi MCD mayoral election. Ravindra Bhardwaj was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor. The Congress boycotted the election.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Delhi MCD Mayor Election Results

Around 265 councilors exercised their voting rights in the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections held on Thursday. Two votes were declared invalid. AAP candidate Mahesh Kumar Khichi received 133 of the 263 valid votes, while BJP candidate Kishan Lal came second with 130 votes. All 7 Congress councilors boycotted the election.

article_image2

Delhi Deputy Mayor Election Unopposed

The AAP candidate was elected unopposed for the post of Deputy Mayor. AAP candidate Ravindra Bhardwaj has been elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor. The BJP candidate withdrew his nomination. After this, the election of the Deputy Mayor became unopposed.

article_image3

Delhi's New Mayor: Mahesh Kumar Khichi

Who is Mahesh Kumar Khichi?

The new mayor, Mahesh Kumar Khichi, stepped into politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012 and has been an active member of the party since then. He is a councilor from Dev Nagar Ward (84). Khichi's area falls in the Karol Bagh assembly constituency. Mahesh Khichi has a B.Com degree from Motilal Nehru College, Delhi.

article_image4

MCD Mayoral Election Timeline

Shelly Oberoi was previously elected mayor from the Aam Aadmi Party. Due to several legal hurdles in the mayoral election, which is held for one year, Shelly Oberoi was on extension. But now the new mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi will take over.

The MCD mayoral election is held every year in the month of April. MCD elections were held in December 2022. The mayoral election was held in February 2023, in which Shelly Oberoi won.

article_image5

MCD Mayor Reservation Policy

According to the MCD Act, the post of mayor is reserved for women in the first year, general in the second, and scheduled caste in the third year out of five years. The last two years will again be for the general. Therefore, the post of mayor was reserved for the Scheduled Castes in the third year. Also Read: Modi roars in Sambhajinagar, targets INDIA alliance

