    Nothing Phone (2) to go on first open sale in India today; Check price, offers, specs & other details

    The ‘Made in India’ smartphone will go on first sale today on Flipkart. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. As for the sale offers, customers will get Rs 3,000 instant discount on Axis Bank and Citi Bank debit and credit cards.

    Nothing Phone 2 to go on first open sale in India today via Flipkart Check price offers specs other details gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    The Nothing Phone (2), with a starting price of Rs 44,999, was introduced last week in India. The smartphone's redesigned and customizable glyph design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 6.7-inch display, and 4,700 mAh battery are its standout features. The 'Made in India' smartphone will make its debut today on Flipkart.

    Three storage options are offered for the Nothing Phone (2). You would need to pay Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model, Rs 49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant, and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB internal storage variant.

    Accessories for the Nothing Phone (2) include a case, a screen protector, and a power adapter, all of which are priced at Rs. 1,299. Today at 12 p.m., Flipkart in India will begin selling the smartphone. Customers will receive an immediate discount of Rs 3,000 on debit and credit cards from Axis Bank and Citi Bank as part of the sale deals.

    Know all about Nothing Phone (2)

    The 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display on the Nothing Phone (2) provides a 120Hz refresh rate. It has up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. It has a fingerprint optical in-display sensor.

    In terms of design, users may now give contacts and applications customised light and sound sequences so they can keep on top of notifications. It is water and dust resistant and has an IP54 certification. Nothing Phone (2) has a dual back camera arrangement with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor and a 50MP sensor for photography. It has a front-facing 32MP camera.

    It uses NothingOS 2.0, which is based on Android 14. It has a 4,700 mAh battery that can handle 45W rapid charging. According to the business, charging may go from 0% to 50% in just 20 minutes. Additionally, a USB Type C connector for charging is included.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
