Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more

Disha Patani's Rapid Rise to Fame

Who is this actress who quickly made a name for herself in Bollywood and is now shining in the South? Her film Kanguva was recently released.

Bareilly Girl Makes it Big in Bollywood

8 years ago, a girl from Bareilly came to Bollywood to become a heroine and quickly rose to fame. This actress is Disha Patani.

Disha Patani's Bollywood Debut

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She gained recognition with her very first film.

Disha Patani's 75 Crore Net Worth

Reports suggest Disha Patani has a substantial net worth of 75 crores. She earns from films and brand endorsements.

Disha Patani's Luxurious Home

Disha Patani bought a house in Mumbai after working in a few films. This house is worth 5 crores and has beautiful interiors.

Disha Patani's Film Fees

Disha Patani charges 3-5 crore rupees per film. She earns 1.5 crore rupees from one brand endorsement. Her annual income is around 12 crore rupees.

Disha Patani's Car Collection

Disha Patani has a collection of luxury cars, including a Range Rover Sport, Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz C200, Honda Civic, and others.

Disha Patani's Filmography

Disha Patani appeared in Yodha, Kalki 2898 AD, and Kanguva this year. Her upcoming film is Welcome to the Jungle, releasing in 2025.

