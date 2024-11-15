Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more

Entertainment
Who is this actress who quickly made a name for herself in Bollywood and is now shining in the South? Her film Kanguva was recently released.
8 years ago, a girl from Bareilly came to Bollywood to become a heroine and quickly rose to fame. This actress is Disha Patani.
Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She gained recognition with her very first film.
Reports suggest Disha Patani has a substantial net worth of 75 crores. She earns from films and brand endorsements.
Disha Patani bought a house in Mumbai after working in a few films. This house is worth 5 crores and has beautiful interiors.
Disha Patani charges 3-5 crore rupees per film. She earns 1.5 crore rupees from one brand endorsement. Her annual income is around 12 crore rupees.
Disha Patani has a collection of luxury cars, including a Range Rover Sport, Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz C200, Honda Civic, and others.
Disha Patani appeared in Yodha, Kalki 2898 AD, and Kanguva this year. Her upcoming film is Welcome to the Jungle, releasing in 2025.