Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25; here is how you can get rewards
The redeem codes can be utilised by gamers to get access to rewards for which they otherwise would have to pay real money.
Garena Free Fire Max is among the top billing games available for download on the Play Store in India. The game developers regularly release redeem codes to keep the users hooked. The redeem codes can be utilised by gamers to get access to rewards for which they otherwise would have to pay real money. To get hold of these reward points, the gamers can visit the game's official website: garena.com/en.
These are the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 25, 2022
FV4B HU76 T5RF
G4B5 TJGS RE8D
SXQ2 DR3T 4G5H
J6I8 YHG5 JKI6
FI87 6TGW 34HY
587Y 6TWF 3HJ4
K5TY OH98 7Y6D
EH5N 6M78 OU98
F78K M9L8 LP0O
LKM9 87K6 5I48
372T RED9 SXC1
FRQ4 I3SE IDQC
FF65 TRF2 V35Y
76HY 87UJ NU8J
KIO0 C8S7 A4Q3
1ESD 23FE 3FT5
C2XF SW76 G8EJ
FV2G 3Y4H 5B6J
5POE NDS7 X8Y7
T6FT AY3V BQ9U
NIJ2 K34I U5R4
How to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes?
* Go to the game website (reward.ff.garena.com/en)
* Log into the website using your Google / Apple ID or Facebook / Twitter account
* A section opens where you can enter the redeem codes given above
* Type in the 12-digit redeem code into the text box
* Click OK on the small window that opens up
* Next, you need to go to the mail section inside the Garena Free Fire MAX game. Collect your rewards if they have been redeemed as instructed.
