Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25; here is how you can get rewards

Garena Free Fire Max is among the top billing games available for download on the Play Store in India. The game developers regularly release redeem codes to keep the users hooked. The redeem codes can be utilised by gamers to get access to rewards for which they otherwise would have to pay real money. To get hold of these reward points, the gamers can visit the game's official website: garena.com/en.

These are the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 25, 2022

FV4B HU76 T5RF

G4B5 TJGS RE8D

SXQ2 DR3T 4G5H

J6I8 YHG5 JKI6

FI87 6TGW 34HY

587Y 6TWF 3HJ4

K5TY OH98 7Y6D

EH5N 6M78 OU98

F78K M9L8 LP0O

LKM9 87K6 5I48

372T RED9 SXC1

FRQ4 I3SE IDQC

FF65 TRF2 V35Y

76HY 87UJ NU8J

KIO0 C8S7 A4Q3

1ESD 23FE 3FT5

C2XF SW76 G8EJ

FV2G 3Y4H 5B6J

5POE NDS7 X8Y7

T6FT AY3V BQ9U

NIJ2 K34I U5R4

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes?

* Go to the game website (reward.ff.garena.com/en)

* Log into the website using your Google / Apple ID or Facebook / Twitter account

* A section opens where you can enter the redeem codes given above

* Type in the 12-digit redeem code into the text box

* Click OK on the small window that opens up

* Next, you need to go to the mail section inside the Garena Free Fire MAX game. Collect your rewards if they have been redeemed as instructed.

