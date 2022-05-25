Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25; here is how you can get rewards

    The redeem codes can be utilised by gamers to get access to rewards for which they otherwise would have to pay real money.

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25; here is how you can get rewards
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 25, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    Garena Free Fire Max is among the top billing games available for download on the Play Store in India. The game developers regularly release redeem codes to keep the users hooked. The redeem codes can be utilised by gamers to get access to rewards for which they otherwise would have to pay real money. To get hold of these reward points, the gamers can visit the game's official website: garena.com/en.

    Also Read: Want to upload documents on Digilocker? Here is how

    These are the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 25, 2022

    FV4B HU76 T5RF

    G4B5 TJGS RE8D

    SXQ2 DR3T 4G5H

    J6I8 YHG5 JKI6

    FI87 6TGW 34HY

    587Y 6TWF 3HJ4

    K5TY OH98 7Y6D

    EH5N 6M78 OU98

    F78K M9L8 LP0O

    LKM9 87K6 5I48

    372T RED9 SXC1

    FRQ4 I3SE IDQC

    FF65 TRF2 V35Y

    76HY 87UJ NU8J

    KIO0 C8S7 A4Q3

    1ESD 23FE 3FT5

    C2XF SW76 G8EJ

    FV2G 3Y4H 5B6J

    5POE NDS7 X8Y7

    T6FT AY3V BQ9U

    NIJ2 K34I U5R4

    How to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes?

    * Go to the game website (reward.ff.garena.com/en)

    * Log into the website using your Google / Apple ID or Facebook / Twitter account

    * A section opens where you can enter the redeem codes given above

    * Type in the 12-digit redeem code into the text box

    * Click OK on the small window that opens up

    * Next, you need to go to the mail section inside the Garena Free Fire MAX game. Collect your rewards if they have been redeemed as instructed.

    Also Read: Google Pixel Watch RAM, internal storage and other details revealed

    Also Read: WhatsApp to stop support for older iPhones running on iOS 10, iOS 11

    Also Read: Apple discontinues card payments for services in India, favours UPI, net banking

    Also Read: Getting disturbed by someone's alarm? Step-by-step guide to turn off on other iPhones

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos stickers on Facebook Messengers Instagram gcw

    Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos, stickers on Facebook Messengers, Instagram

    Google Pixel Watch RAM internal storage and other details revealed Know more gcw

    Google Pixel Watch RAM, internal storage and other details revealed

    Want to upload documents on Digilocker? Step-by-step guide to do so - adt

    Want to upload documents on Digilocker? Here is how

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 24; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 24; here is how you can get rewards

    Apple s mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras multiple chips likely to launch in 2023 report gcw

    Apple's mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras, multiple chips; likely to launch in 2023

    Recent Stories

    SpiceJet flights delayed after airline suffers attempt of ransomware attack gcw

    SpiceJet flights delayed after airline suffers attempt of ransomware attack

    Rajasthan Board 10th 12th Results 2022 Know when will the results be out gcw

    Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know when will the results be out?

    football Champions League final: Decoding the 'peace' official match ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool showdown snt

    Champions League final: Decoding the 'peace' match ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool showdown

    Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos stickers on Facebook Messengers Instagram gcw

    Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos, stickers on Facebook Messengers, Instagram

    Ideal for camping other activities Elon Musk owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs gcw

    'Ideal for camping, other activities': Elon Musk-owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon