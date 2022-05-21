Getting disturbed by someone's alarm? Step-by-step guide to turn off on other iPhones

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Have you ever been awakened up in your house by someone else's alarm that is out of your reach to switch off? We've all been there, and it quickly becomes aggravating. If you live with your family and everyone has an iPhone or iPad, there is a method to turn off anyone's alarm with only your iPhone or iPad. The solution is simpler than you would believe. 

    So the next time someone in your family sets off an alarm, simply pick up your iPhone or iPad and inform Siri. "Hey Siri, turn off the alarm on [family member's name] iPhone," just say. Simply say "hey Siri, turn off the alarm on Anna's iPhone" if your family member's name is Anna. After you issue the order, Siri will ask if you want to silence the alarm on the other person's phone, to which you may answer "Yes" or "No" or touch the on-screen alternatives.

    However, this function will only operate if another member of your family has an iPhone and is part of your Family Sharing group. They should likewise join the Family Sharing group and provide the same name as you did in the Siri request. It's also worth noting that both iPhones need to be linked to the same Wi-Fi network.

    Meanwhile, many people throughout the world have desired for a USB type-C connector on an Apple iPhone. According to reports, the business is testing future iPhone models that might replace the Apple iPhone's lightning connection.

    According to Bloomberg, Apple is also working on an adaptor that will allow future iPhones to operate with accessories intended for the existing Lightning connection, ensuring that customers owning a Lightning port iPhone will not be left out of future features. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, if Apple does go forward with a type-C port, it won't happen until at least 2023, and the Lightning connector will continue to be used in this year's iPhone 14 series.

