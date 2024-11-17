'Pushpa 2: The Rule' trailer RELEASED! With Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna shine (WATCH)

The explosive trailer of Allu Arjun's most awaited film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released on Sunday evening from Patna. At first glance, this film looks more spectacular than the first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' which came out in 2021. From action to dialogues, the trailer of the film looks quite powerful everywhere. Not only Allu Arjun, but artists like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Rao Ramesh are also seen in the trailer. Let us tell you how is the trailer of 'Pushpa 2'.

How is the trailer of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'

The 2 minute 48 second trailer of 'Pushpa 2' starts with the trumpeting of an elephant and then shows a politician asking someone on the phone, "Who is this man...who cares neither for money nor for power." After this, icon star Allu Arjun's whistling entry takes place and it is revealed that Pushpa is no longer just a name, but has become a brand. The story progresses with rapid-fire action and then comes the entry of Fahadh Faasil, who plays the role of Pushpa's biggest enemy, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Fahadh's entry is also very powerful. Where does the clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar stop? For this, we will have to wait for the release of the film. But the trailer definitely tells that Pushpa has now returned not just as fire, but as wildfire.

When will Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2' release?

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been directed by Sukumar, just like the first part, and the film has been produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji in important roles. South Indian film's dancing sensation Srileela will be seen doing an item number in this film. The budget of this film is being told around 400-500 crores. The film will be released on December 5 in Telugu as well as Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

