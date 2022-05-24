Google Pixel Watch RAM, internal storage and other details revealed

The Google Pixel Watch might be priced on the market between $200 to $249, which will help the firm sell its product and undercut the competition, making it more tempting to buyers.

The Google Pixel Watch was formally announced earlier this month during the Google I/O 2022 keynote. However, the firm did not reveal many specifics regarding its first Pixel wristwatch, other than the fact that it would be available in the coming months.

However, we are slowly learning more about the smartwatch, particularly its technical specifications, which will give us a clearer notion of its potential pricing range. According to a recent leak, the Pixel Watch would be powered by the Exynos 9110 processor, which is perfect for wearables but is now four years old.

We also know that the Pixel Watch will have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for applications and other data. In comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 has 1GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage. With this technology inside, the Pixel Watch can do basic functions quicker, store music, and even download watch faces without running out of space.

Both Google and Samsung have overhauled the Wear OS platform in terms of software, making it compatible with Android apps, boosting performance, and giving longer battery life. Pixel Watch should ideally ship with the most recent Wear OS 3 firmware later this year, especially after collaborating with developers to add greater app support.

This is likely Google's last shot saloon with smartwatches, and if it can find the proper formula with the device and software, it may be able to progressively chip into Apple Watch's market dominance in the area.

