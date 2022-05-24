WhatsApp to stop support for older iPhones running on iOS 10, iOS 11

"WhatsApp will no longer support this version of iOS after October 24, 2022. To obtain the most recent iOS version, please go to Settings > General, then press Software Update," the warning notice states.

WhatsApp will no longer operate on some older iPhones, according to a new support update. The instant messaging software firm has announced that it would discontinue support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices later this year.

There aren't many iPhones that are still running iOS 10 or iOS 11. The iPhone range consists of only two devices: the iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5c. If you possess one of these older iPhones, you won't be able to use WhatsApp on it after October 24. For individuals using the iPhone 5s or iPhone 6, WhatsApp will continue to function for the time being, and they will be alerted if their iPhones stop supporting the Meta-owned instant messaging programme.

WhatsApp already states on its Help Center website that iPhone users must be running iOS 12 or later to continue using the service. To use WhatsApp, Android users must have Android 4.1 or above.

Apple is likely to unveil iOS 16 at WWDC 2022 next month, and it will be available later this year, probably around the time the firm releases the iPhone 14 series. According to a recent source, iOS 16 will have new methods to interact with the system as well as some "fresh Apple apps."

