WhatsApp new feature update: Messaging app now lets YOU save draft messages in chats

WhatsApp now automatically saves unfinished messages as drafts, highlighting them at the top of the chat list with a green 'Draft' badge. This feature, available on Android and iOS, makes it easier to find and complete messages, alongside other recent improvements like low-light video calls and the ability to message yourself.

First Published Nov 17, 2024, 7:13 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 7:13 PM IST

WhatsApp is releasing a new feature every day that should make communication even simpler. How often have you wished that the messaging app included a draft option instead of requiring you to save it to your own conversation feed? WhatsApp now offers its own Message Drafts feature since it obviously recognizes this necessity. According to the site, this new functionality was included to make it simpler to find and complete communications.

As the name implies, the message will enter drafts mode without you having to modify any settings or add a new layer to the chat. WhatsApp will automatically move a message that is in the process of typing to the top of the chat stream and highlight it with a green Draft badge, making it simpler for users to find. All Android and iOS users worldwide may now utilize the function.

As WhatsApp said in its report and, "A Draft" indicator will now appear for any unfinished messages and move them to the top of the chats list to help people quickly locate them."

It does make a lot of sense, and we have been able to utilize the new capability on WhatsApp. Taking video calls in low light mode is one of the helpful features WhatsApp has been introducing over the past several months. All you need to do is make sure the person on the other end of the video call is visible by tapping the bulb symbol.

The ability to message yourself, which is a clever note-taking feature that remains in the app and isn't removed until you use it, has, in our opinion, been the largest innovation in recent years.

