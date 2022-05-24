Want to upload documents on Digilocker? Step-by-step guide to do so

The Digi Locker app, linked to an individual's Aadhaar number, offers 1GB of cloud storage for users to store their documents.

The government introduced Digi Locker, a cloud-based app, for the citizens to save official papers in digital forms, including driving licences, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, car registration certificates, educational certificates, birth certificates, and so on. Users can access their documents from anywhere after uploading them to Digi Locker.

The Digi Locker app, linked to an individual's Aadhaar number, offers 1GB of cloud storage for users to store their documents. Cloud storage is secure because all information transmitted is encrypted with 256-bit Secure Sockets Layer (SSL).

Learn to create an account in Digi Locker:

1) Visit the government's website, digilocker.gov.in.

2) Click on the signup option on the right side of the page.

3) Key in all the required information, such as name, birth date, email id, etc., and enter your password.

4) You will receive an OTP on your given number.

5) To complete the process, use OTP or fingerprint option.

6) Now log in by creating your username and password.

A guide to uploading documents on Digi Locker:

1) Download the Digi Locker app and then log in

2) Then click on Upload Document.

3) Now, Click on the upload icon.

4) Select the file you wish to upload from the local drive and select 'open' for upload.

5) Click on the 'select doc type' to assign the uploaded file its type. All of the documents will be displayed together here.

6) After choosing the document type, click Save. The user can also rename the file.



