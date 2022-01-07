  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex-US president Donald Trump to launch social media app 'Truth Social' on February 21?

    Truth Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to Twitter, is now available for pre-order ahead of its launch on Presidents' Day in the United States. 

    Ex US president Donald Trump to launch social media app Truth Social on February 21 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Jan 7, 2022, 1:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to an Apple App Store listing, former US President Donald Trump's new media business aims to debut its social media app Truth Social on February 21. Truth Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to Twitter, is now available for pre-order ahead of its launch on Presidents' Day in the United States. According to sample photographs, the app, like Twitter, includes following other individuals and trending topics. Its message equal to a tweet will be known as "truth." The app's release would come 13 months after Meta Platforms' Facebook and Twitter banned Trump for urging his followers to participate in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, which was predicated on unfounded accusations of massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

    On the first anniversary of the assault, US President Joe Biden warned that his predecessor's false allegations might undermine the rule of law and undermine future elections. TMTG and Apple did not reply to demands for comment, but a person familiar with the situation stated that the app is set to launch on February 21. The launch is planned to be the first of three stages in the evolution of TMTG. According to the company's website, the second would be a subscription video-on-demand service dubbed TMTG+, including entertainment, news, and podcasts. According to a November investor presentation, TMTG also intends to develop a podcast network.

    Based on the stock price of Digital World Acquisition, which surged 20% after Reuters announced the app's release on the App Store, TMTG is valued at $5.3 billion (approximately Rs 39,430 crores). In October, TMTG agreed to combine with the blank-check company for $875 million (roughly Rs 6,510 crores). Trump fans and retail investors have flocked to Digital World, anticipating that Trump's popularity among his Republican political base will translate into business success.

    Also Read | Here's how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021; Details inside

    The purchase agreement with a blank check is fraught with regulatory danger. Last month, Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren requested that Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler look into the proposed merger for alleged breaches of securities rules relating to disclosure. The SEC has declined to comment on whether it intends to make any changes.

    TMTG secured an extra $1 billion (approximately Rs. 7,440 crores) from private investors last month. Trump cancelled a news conference set for January 6 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to commemorate the first anniversary of the Capitol attack. Instead, he claimed he'd speak at a rally in Arizona on January 15.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021 Details inside gcw

    Here's how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021; Details inside

    Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G launched in India From prices to features know it all gcw

    Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G launched in India; From prices to features, know it all

    AirPods Pro 2 to come with lossless audio support sound making charging case gcw

    AirPods Pro 2 to come with lossless audio support, sound making charging case?

    Starlink India head Sanjay Bhargava resigns as firm refunds deposit money after govt order gcw

    Starlink India head Sanjay Bhargava resigns as firm refunds deposit money after govt order

    China extremely powerful artificial Sun is switched on Details inside gcw

    China's extremely powerful 'Artificial Sun' is switched on; Details inside

    Recent Stories

    Hyundai to roll out micro SUV in 2023 to compete with Tata Punch gcw

    Hyundai to roll out micro SUV in 2023 to compete with Tata Punch?

    Delhi HC grants bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of passing sensitive documents to Chinese-dnm

    Delhi HC grants bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of passing sensitive documents to Chinese

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in skirt and blouse proves she is the new fashion icon on the block drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in skirt and blouse; proves she’s the new fashion icon on the block

    Here how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021 Details inside gcw

    Here's how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021; Details inside

    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies-ycb

    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon