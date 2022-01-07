Here's how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021; Details inside

Apple just became the first corporation in history to be valued at $3 trillion, making the firm larger than the whole GDP of numerous countries.

Apple CEO Tim Cook leads one of the world's largest technology companies. Naturally, how much money Cook makes is something that many people worldwide are interested in. Cook made a total of $98.7 million in 2021 in base pay, stock options, and other remuneration. When translated into Indian rupees, that equates to around Rs 733 crores! Security and private planes are among Tim Cook's perks as Apple CEO. In its most recent SEC filing, Apple disclosed the CEO's remuneration package.

The $98.7 million salary is much more than Cook's expected $14 million (approximately Rs 104 crores) in 2020. According to the SEC filing, Cook got $3 million (approximately Rs 22.30 crores) in basic income and $12 million (about Rs 89.20 crores) for meeting the company's financial and environmental sustainability targets. Cook also earned $1.39 million (approximately Rs 10.33 crores) in remuneration, which included $712,488 for private jet flights, $630,630 for security, $23,077 for holidays, and a $17,400 contribution to his 401(k) plan. Cook also received around $82.5 million (approximately Rs 613 crores) in stock awards. Apple claims that it does not allow its CEOs to fly aboard commercial airlines for security reasons.

Also Read | Apple delays return to office, announces $1,000 bonus to all employees

According to the filing, Apple is expected to rise significantly in 2021. The lockout and COVID panic did not affect the company's global sales. Apple claimed a 33 per cent increase in revenue and $365 billion in sales. Apple just became the first corporation in history to be valued at $3 trillion, making the firm larger than the whole GDP of numerous countries. Apple's shares achieved an intra-day record high of $182.88 on the first day of trading in 2022, placing Apple's market capitalization slightly beyond $3 trillion.

Also Read | Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion stock market value; Read more