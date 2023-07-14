Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's rocket technology shaping India's space program

    Explore the diverse rocket fleet of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including PSLV, GSLV, GSLV-Mk III, and SSLV. Learn how these rockets power India's space missions and contribute to its space exploration endeavors.

    Chandrayaan 3: A look at ISRO's rocket technology shaping India's space program
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has emerged as a prominent player in the field of space exploration, propelled by its diverse fleet of rockets. From the reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) to the mighty Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III), and the upcoming Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), ISRO's rockets have been instrumental in powering India's space missions and pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery.

    Let us dive deep into the various rockets developed by ISRO, their capabilities, and the significant role they play in India's space program. Explore the engines of India's space aspirations and the remarkable feats achieved by ISRO's rocket technology.

    Belgaum's Stellar Contribution: Locally-crafted parts propel Chandrayaan-3's lunar quest

    1. Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV):

    PSLV is a versatile and reliable launch vehicle used for placing satellites into different orbits. It has been ISRO's workhorse for several years and has a successful track record of numerous missions.

    2. Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV):

    GSLV is designed to launch heavier satellites into geostationary orbits. It has multiple configurations, including the Mark II and Mark III variants, with increased payload capacities.

    3. Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III):

    Also known as the "Bahubali," GSLV-Mk III is ISRO's most powerful launch vehicle. It has the capability to carry heavier payloads, including the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission and the upcoming Gaganyaan manned mission.

     

    Chandrayaan-3: Why is Sriharikota a prime destination for space mission launches

    4. Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV):

    SSLV is a new generation launch vehicle being developed by ISRO. It is designed for the launch of small satellites into a variety of orbits.

    These are some of the notable rockets developed and utilized by ISRO for its space missions. Each rocket is designed to cater to specific mission requirements and payload capacities.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
